Tesco Finest British Strawberries 600G

Write a review
Tesco Finest British Strawberries 600G

Product Description

  • Tesco Finest British Strawberries 600G
  • Pack size: 600G

Information

Fabulous

5 stars

Best of quality - so sweet and tasty xx

Quality

4 stars

Quality and value

Excellent quality tastes fantastic just had them a

5 stars

Excellent quality tastes fantastic just had them as they were

Hard, sour and tasteless.

2 stars

Very disappointing - hard, not ripe and very, very sour. Will not be purchasing again.

Disappointing as the fruit was sour.

2 stars

I was disappointed as the straws were a little under ripe and sour. I paid the extra for the Finest as I wanted to be sure to have sweet fruit.

Somewhat disappointing. The flavour was good, but

3 stars

Somewhat disappointing. The flavour was good, but there was a really hard core in each strawberry, and they were also very difficult to hull. Not quite ripe enough when picked, I think.

100% spot on!

5 stars

Perfect size, shape, colour, texture, taste and price. The real thing really!

Excellent quality, lovely taste. Well worth buying

5 stars

Excellent quality, lovely taste. Well worth buying

Dreadfully tough and sour ,but looked good !! Grow

2 stars

Dreadfully tough and sour ,but looked good !! Grower is in Scotland !!

Strawberries to eat straight away.

5 stars

These strawberries were ripe enough to eat. They smelt like strawberries too. I was going to use them in a pavlova or similar, but the family got to them first and there was none left. Tells it all about the flavour. The price was reasonable too.

