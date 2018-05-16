Tesco Ciabatta Bread Mix 500G 500G

1/4 of a ciabatta
- Energy
- 934kJ
-
- 221kcal
- 11%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.3g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.5g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.1g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.32g
- 5%of the reference intake
low
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1038kJ / 245kcal
Product Description
- White bread mix with dried rye sourdough.
- A strong bread mix perfect for Ciabatta. Great to bake.
- Crisp & Light Just add oil & water
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Sourdough Culture (Rye), Salt, Malted Barley Flour.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Preparation and Usage
Preparation time: 15 minutes (plus 50 minutes resting time)
Baking time: 20-25 minutes
Makes 2 medium ciabatta
You will need: 500g Ciabatta Bread Mix; 340ml water, at room temperature; 2tsp olive oil plus extra to grease; flour for dusting; a baking tray.
Hand Baking Method:
1. Place the bread mix into a bowl, gradually add in the water and keep mixing together until a dough begins to form.
2. Place the dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead for about 10 minutes until the dough is smooth and elastic.
3. Shape the dough into a ball, place into a lightly oiled bowl, cover with cling film to prove in a warm place for 30 minutes.
4. Drizzle over 1tsp olive oil then turn the dough over and drizzle the remaining oil.
5. Re-cover with cling film in the lightly oiled bowl and leave to prove for a further 20 mintues. Pre-heat the oven to 230°C/ Fan 210°C/ Gas 8.
6. Tip the dough onto a clean lightly floured surface. Coat each side of the dough lightly with flour, divide into two and shape into a ciabatta by stretching each piece of dough into a flat slipper shape. Place on a lightly floured baking tray.
7. Bake in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes or until lightly golden and risen. Leave on a wire rack to cool.
Bread Machine Method:
Use your bread machine to create the dough, following your bread machine's instructions, then hand bake as above from step 6.
All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a ciabatta (90g)
|Energy
|1038kJ / 245kcal
|934kJ / 221kcal
|Fat
|2.6g
|2.3g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|44.5g
|40.1g
|Sugars
|2.3g
|2.1g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|2.7g
|Protein
|9.5g
|8.6g
|Salt
|0.35g
|0.32g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When prepared according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.