Tesco Ciabatta Bread Mix 500G 500G

Preparation time: 15 minutes (plus 50 minutes resting time)

Baking time: 20-25 minutes

Makes 2 medium ciabatta

You will need: 500g Ciabatta Bread Mix; 340ml water, at room temperature; 2tsp olive oil plus extra to grease; flour for dusting; a baking tray.

Hand Baking Method:

1. Place the bread mix into a bowl, gradually add in the water and keep mixing together until a dough begins to form.

2. Place the dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead for about 10 minutes until the dough is smooth and elastic.

3. Shape the dough into a ball, place into a lightly oiled bowl, cover with cling film to prove in a warm place for 30 minutes.

4. Drizzle over 1tsp olive oil then turn the dough over and drizzle the remaining oil.

5. Re-cover with cling film in the lightly oiled bowl and leave to prove for a further 20 mintues. Pre-heat the oven to 230°C/ Fan 210°C/ Gas 8.

6. Tip the dough onto a clean lightly floured surface. Coat each side of the dough lightly with flour, divide into two and shape into a ciabatta by stretching each piece of dough into a flat slipper shape. Place on a lightly floured baking tray.

7. Bake in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes or until lightly golden and risen. Leave on a wire rack to cool.

Bread Machine Method:

Use your bread machine to create the dough, following your bread machine's instructions, then hand bake as above from step 6.

All appliances vary these are guidelines only.