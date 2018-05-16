We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Simonnet Febvre Brut Cremant De Bourgogne 75Cl

image 1 of Simonnet Febvre Brut Cremant De Bourgogne 75Cl
Product Description

  • Simonnet Febvre Brut Cremant De Bourgogne 75cl
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites (SO2)

Wine Colour

White

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Simonnet-Febvre

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Paul Espitalié

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay, Pinot Noir

Vinification Details

  • First fermentation is in stainless steel tanks, then the second fermentation occurs in bottle. It is then mature in bottle for 24 months.

History

  • Simonnet-Febvre have produced sparkling wines in the Chablis region since their foundation in 1845. Crémant de Bourgogne is produced using the traditional method where the bubbles are created by an in-bottle secondary fermentation. This Cremant de Bourgogne is a blend of 60% Chardonnay and 40% Pinot Noir. Once in bottle it is matured for a minimum of 24 months before it is released ensuring a fine mousse (bubbles) and a rounded palate.

Regional Information

  • Simonnet-Febvre are based in Chablis, a small wine region producing dry and steely white wines located to the south of the Champagne region. The best vineyard sites, the Grand Crus, lie on the south-west facing slopes of the Serein Valley just outside the town of Chablis. This Cremant de Bourgogne is made from the surrounding vineyards around Chablis.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Name and address

  • Simonnet-Febvre,
  • Chablis,
  • France.

Return to

  • www.simonnet-febvre.com

Net Contents

750ml

