- Simonnet Febvre Brut Cremant De Bourgogne 75cl
- Pack size: 75CL
- Contains Sulphites (SO2)
White
12% vol
Simonnet-Febvre
Natural Cork
Paul Espitalié
Wine
Chardonnay, Pinot Noir
- First fermentation is in stainless steel tanks, then the second fermentation occurs in bottle. It is then mature in bottle for 24 months.
- Simonnet-Febvre have produced sparkling wines in the Chablis region since their foundation in 1845. Crémant de Bourgogne is produced using the traditional method where the bubbles are created by an in-bottle secondary fermentation. This Cremant de Bourgogne is a blend of 60% Chardonnay and 40% Pinot Noir. Once in bottle it is matured for a minimum of 24 months before it is released ensuring a fine mousse (bubbles) and a rounded palate.
- Simonnet-Febvre are based in Chablis, a small wine region producing dry and steely white wines located to the south of the Champagne region. The best vineyard sites, the Grand Crus, lie on the south-west facing slopes of the Serein Valley just outside the town of Chablis. This Cremant de Bourgogne is made from the surrounding vineyards around Chablis.
Ambient
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year
- Simonnet-Febvre,
- Chablis,
- France.
750ml
