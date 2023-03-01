Seven Seas Omega 3 & Multivitamins Man 60 Tablets

Food supplement containing fish oil capsules and vitamin and minerals tablets - 30 capsules and 30 tablets.
Omega-3 for heart¹, brain², vision³¹The beneficial effect for the heart is obtained with a daily intake of 250 mg EPA and DHA.² ³The beneficial effects for brain and vision are obtained with a daily intake of 250 mg DHA.22 nutrients including B vitamins for energy release⁴ + magnesium for muscles⁵Omega-3 supports your heart, brain and eyes, helping them to function normally. When working optimally, your heart pumps over 100,000 times a day, your brain passes information around at over 260 mph and over 100 million cells in your eye work to convert light into signals which enable you to see. Omega-3 is essential because your body can't produce it. You can only get it through outside sources such as your diet and supplementation.1 Heart: EPA and DHA support normal heart function.2 Brain: DHA supports normal brain function.3 Vision: DHA supports the maintenance of normal vision.4 Energy release: B vitamins (B1, B2, niacin, pantothenic acid, B6, biotin and B12) contributes to the energy-yielding metabolism.5 Muscles: Magnesium contributes to normal muscle function.
Ocean Gold™At Seven Seas, we source the best fish oils from the ocean and manufacture them to the highest standards. Our 'Ocean Gold' promise to you:- 85 years of omega-3 scientific expertise.- Our commitment to putting 'you' at the centre of everything we do.- No compromises, while using exclusively the highest quality ingredients.- Our guarantee that all our fish oils are responsibly sourced.
1000 mg fish oil300 mg omega-3
EPA and DHA support normal heart functionDHA supports normal brain functionDHA supports the maintenance of normal visionB vitamins (B1, B2, niacin, pantothenic acid, B6, biotin and B12) contributes to the energy-yielding metabolismMagnesium contributes to normal muscle function
Allergy Information
Contains: Fish
Preparation and Usage
Dosage:Adults (18+): Take one vitamin and mineral tablet (pink blister) and one omega-3 fish oil capsule a day (red blister) with a glass of cold water. Take during or immediately after a meal.If you have any concerns or questions, are taking any other food supplements or medication, including warfarin or other blood thinning medicines, or have an existing health condition, please talk to your healthcare professional before taking this product.
Lower age limit
18 Years
1000 mg fish oil300 mg omega-3
CapsuleTablet
Ingredients
Fish Oil, Beef Gelatin, Humectant Glycerol, Antioxidant: Tocopherol
Allergy Information
Contains: Fish
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place below 25°C. Best before end: see bottom of pack.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Quantity per 1 capsule
|NRV*
|Fish Body Oil
|1000 mg
|N/A
|providing Omega 3
|300 mg
|of which EPA (Eicosapentaenoic Acid)
|160 mg
|of which DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid)
|100 mg
|*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
1000 mg fish oil300 mg omega-3
CapsuleTablet
Ingredients
Calcium Carbonate, Bulking Agent: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Magnesium Oxide, L-Ascorbic Acid, Nicotinamide, Maltodextrin, Riboflavin, Thiamine Mononitrate, Bulking Agents: Dicalcium Phosphate, Cross-Linked Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, Zinc Oxide, Calcium D-Pantothenate, Modified Starch, DL-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate, Glazing Agents: Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Talc, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Anti-Caking Agents: Silicon Dioxide, Magnesium Salts of Fatty Acids, Fatty Acids, Ferrous Fumarate, Carrier: Acacia Gum, Glucose Syrup, Starch, Manganese Sulphate, Copper Sulphate, Retinyl Acetate, Chromium Chloride, Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid, Sodium Selenite, Potassium Iodide, D-Biotin, Phytomenadione, Cyanocobalamin, Cholecalciferol
Allergy Information
Contains: Fish
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place below 25°C. Best before end: see bottom of pack.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Quantity per 1 tablet
|NRV*
|Vitamin A
|530 µg RE
|66
|Vitamin D
|15 µg
|300
|Vitamin E
|10 mg α-TE
|83
|Vitamin K
|75 µg
|100
|Vitamin C
|90 mg
|113
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|15 mg
|1364
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|25 mg
|1786
|Niacin
|35 mg NE
|219
|Vitamin B6
|9 mg
|643
|Folic Acid
|200 µg
|100
|Vitamin B12
|20 µg
|800
|Biotin
|100 µg
|200
|Pantothenic Acid
|12 mg
|200
|Calcium
|120 mg
|15
|Magnesium
|80 mg
|21
|Iron
|3 mg
|21
|Zinc
|13.5 mg
|135
|Copper
|1 mg
|100
|Manganese
|1 mg
|50
|Selenium
|100 µg
|182
|Chromium
|50 µg
|125
|Iodine
|150 µg
|100
|Vitamins
|-
|-
|Minerals
|-
|-
|*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|RE: Retinol equivalents
|-
|-
|α-TE: Alpha-tocopherol equivalents
|-
|-
|NE: Niacin equivalents
|-
|-