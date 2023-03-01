We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Seven Seas Omega 3 & Multivitamins Man 60 Tablets
image 1 of Seven Seas Omega 3 & Multivitamins Man 60 Tabletsimage 2 of Seven Seas Omega 3 & Multivitamins Man 60 Tabletsimage 3 of Seven Seas Omega 3 & Multivitamins Man 60 Tabletsimage 4 of Seven Seas Omega 3 & Multivitamins Man 60 Tabletsimage 5 of Seven Seas Omega 3 & Multivitamins Man 60 Tablets

Seven Seas Omega 3 & Multivitamins Man 60 Tablets

4.6(3066)
Write a review

£16.00

£0.27/each

Food supplement containing fish oil capsules and vitamin and minerals tablets - 30 capsules and 30 tablets.
Omega-3 for heart¹, brain², vision³¹The beneficial effect for the heart is obtained with a daily intake of 250 mg EPA and DHA.² ³The beneficial effects for brain and vision are obtained with a daily intake of 250 mg DHA.22 nutrients including B vitamins for energy release⁴ + magnesium for muscles⁵Omega-3 supports your heart, brain and eyes, helping them to function normally. When working optimally, your heart pumps over 100,000 times a day, your brain passes information around at over 260 mph and over 100 million cells in your eye work to convert light into signals which enable you to see. Omega-3 is essential because your body can't produce it. You can only get it through outside sources such as your diet and supplementation.1 Heart: EPA and DHA support normal heart function.2 Brain: DHA supports normal brain function.3 Vision: DHA supports the maintenance of normal vision.4 Energy release: B vitamins (B1, B2, niacin, pantothenic acid, B6, biotin and B12) contributes to the energy-yielding metabolism.5 Muscles: Magnesium contributes to normal muscle function.
Ocean Gold™At Seven Seas, we source the best fish oils from the ocean and manufacture them to the highest standards. Our 'Ocean Gold' promise to you:- 85 years of omega-3 scientific expertise.- Our commitment to putting 'you' at the centre of everything we do.- No compromises, while using exclusively the highest quality ingredients.- Our guarantee that all our fish oils are responsibly sourced.
1000 mg fish oil300 mg omega-3
EPA and DHA support normal heart functionDHA supports normal brain functionDHA supports the maintenance of normal visionB vitamins (B1, B2, niacin, pantothenic acid, B6, biotin and B12) contributes to the energy-yielding metabolismMagnesium contributes to normal muscle function

Allergy Information

Contains: Fish

Preparation and Usage

Dosage:Adults (18+): Take one vitamin and mineral tablet (pink blister) and one omega-3 fish oil capsule a day (red blister) with a glass of cold water. Take during or immediately after a meal.If you have any concerns or questions, are taking any other food supplements or medication, including warfarin or other blood thinning medicines, or have an existing health condition, please talk to your healthcare professional before taking this product.

Lower age limit

18 Years

1000 mg fish oil300 mg omega-3
CapsuleTablet

Ingredients

Fish Oil, Beef Gelatin, Humectant Glycerol, Antioxidant: Tocopherol

Allergy Information

Contains: Fish

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place below 25°C. Best before end: see bottom of pack.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesQuantity per 1 capsuleNRV*
Fish Body Oil1000 mgN/A
providing Omega 3300 mg
of which EPA (Eicosapentaenoic Acid)160 mg
of which DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid)100 mg
*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--

View all Multivitamins & Supplements

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here