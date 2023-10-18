Jamaican Mango & Lime Coconut Black Caster Oil 118Ml

Jmacn Mango & Lime C/Nut Black Cstr/Oil 118ml

Jamaican Mango & Lime® Jamaican Black Castor Oils are powerful all purpose soothing oils roasted and ground manually from Jamaican castor beans, then boiled to produce 100% pure castor oil. These pure and unrefined oils retain their nutritive properties, making them great for skin softening, moisturizing massage oils or hot oil treatments for dry damaged hair.

Pure Nourishes Helps Prevents Breakage Adds Sheen & Moisture Natural Ingredients Aromatherapy

Pack size: 118ML

Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Calophyllum Inophyllum (Tamanu) Seed Oil, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Fragrance (Parfum), Sorbitan Oleate, Daucus Carota Sativa (Carrot) Seed Oil, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Coumarin

Directions

Hair Care: For daily use, apply a generous amount of pure Jamaican Mango & Lime® Coconut Jamaican Black Castor Oil to your roots and scalp. Massage oil into your scalp using your fingertips to rejuvenate scalp and replenish hair moisture.

Hot Oil Treatment

Step 1: heat water in microwave-safe bowl for 30-45 seconds. After water has been heated, place bottle in water until it achieves desired warmth.

Do not put bottle in microwave or in water while water is heating.

Step 2: Massage generous amount of Jamaican Mango & Lime Coconut Jamaican Black Castor Oil into scalp and hair using your fingertips. After applying, cover hair with a plastic cap and sit under the dryer for 15-30 minutes.

Step 3: After hot oil treatment use Jamaican Mango & Lime Jamaican Black Castor Oil Sulfate-Free Moisture Rich Shampoo & Jamaican Black Castor Oil Paraben-Free Moisture Rich Conditioner. Style and groom as desired.

Skin Care: Apply Jamaican Mango & Lime Coconut Jamaican Black Castor Oil to dry skin and nails to restore hydration. Reapply as often as needed.

Aromatherapy: Great for body or temple massage, bath oil, personal care drawers, fragrance or relaxation.