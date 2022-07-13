We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Elegant Touch Get Em Off Nail Polish Remover 200Ml

Elegant Touch Get Em Off Nail Polish Remover 200Ml

5(1)
Write a review

£3.00

£0.15/10ml

Elegant Touch Get Em Off Nail Polish Rem 200ml Find tips online to help apply and remove our nails...
Ready to switch up your false nails?Wait no longer with our super-speedy false nail remover, Get 'Em Off - so effective, it will have you nail free in just 20 minutes! This extra strength acetone remover will also make quick work of those pesky dark shades & glitter polishes.
Removes gel, glitter & dark coloured nail polishRemoves false nails in 20 minutesExtra strength
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Acetone, Aqua, CI 60725

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

200ml

Preparation and Usage

How To: Protect your working area first. Soak cotton pad with acetone and place on top of nail. Place 1 foil square on top & tightly wrap around nail. Repeat for all nails. Wait 20 minutes or until nail has dissolved. Carefully remove one foil parcel and gently remove any residue with your cuticle pusher. Don't worry if it's not done - just pop the foil parcel back on & wait a bit longer.

View all Nail Polish & Care

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here