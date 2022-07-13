Elegant Touch Get Em Off Nail Polish Remover 200Ml

Elegant Touch Get Em Off Nail Polish Rem 200ml Find tips online to help apply and remove our nails...

Ready to switch up your false nails? Wait no longer with our super-speedy false nail remover, Get 'Em Off - so effective, it will have you nail free in just 20 minutes! This extra strength acetone remover will also make quick work of those pesky dark shades & glitter polishes.

Removes gel, glitter & dark coloured nail polish Removes false nails in 20 minutes Extra strength

Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Acetone, Aqua, CI 60725

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

200ml

Preparation and Usage