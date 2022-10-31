Chateau Ste. Michelle Dry Riesling 75Cl

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Product Description

  • Dry riesling
  • Discover more at ste-michelle.com
  • Our elegant Dry Riesling is sourced from cooler climate sites in world-class vineyards of Columbia Valley. It's crafted to be lean and fresh with inviting sweet citrus aromas, beautiful stone fruit flavors and a hint of minerality. An incredibly versatile food wine.
  • Washington State's Founding Winery
  • 9.4 UK Units per bottle
  • Drink Responsibly
  • The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend Adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
  • www.drinkaware.co.uk
  • Wine of USA
  • 100% vinifera rootstock
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulfites

Tasting Notes

  • The Chateau Ste. Michelle Dry Riesling is a dry, refreshing style of Riesling with beautiful fruit flavors, crisp acidity and an elegant finish. It offers inviting sweet citrus aromas and flavors.

Region of Origin

Washington

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Chateau Ste. Michelle

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Riesling, Viognier

Vinification Details

  • Bi-lateral cordon, 8 foot spacing. Stainless Steel fermentation, aged on lees 3-6 months

History

  • Chateau Ste Michelle is Washington's oldest and most acclaimed winery. Foundedin 1967, Chateau Ste Michelle is one of few premium wineries in the world with two state-of-the-art wineries, one for reds and one for white. Quality is the driving force of everythin we do at Chateau Ste Michelle. The winery has spent decades investing in quality vineyards throughout the Columbia Valley, the finest winemaking equipment, and world class top winemaking talent

Regional Information

  • Various sites throughout the Columbia valley. SOil i sbasalt base with wind blown loess and sandy loam. Alc 13.0%, TA 7.4g/L, pH 3.05, RS 7.2g/L

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of USA

Name and address

  • Cellared & bottled by:
  • Chateau Ste. Michelle.

Importer address

  • Enotria,
  • 23 Cumberland Ave,
  • London,
  • NW10 7RX.

Return to

  • Enotria,
  • 23 Cumberland Ave,
  • London,
  • NW10 7RX.
  • www.enotria.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Highly recommended

4 stars

I really enjoyed this Riesling from Columbia valley. It has the characteristic petrol notes but is dry and as such great both as an aperitif or (as I had it) with Thai food. Highly recommended.

