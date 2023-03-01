We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clipper Restore Organic Ginger & Turmeric Tea 36G

4.4(32)Write a review
£2.50
£6.94/100g

Product Description

  • Organic Ginger, Turmeric and Black Pepper Infusion
  • Find out more at Clipper-teas.com
  • Design: www.bigfish.co.uk
  • Fabulous & fiery ginger, with undertones of warming golden turmeric and a surprising twist of black pepper to make your tongue tingle. Fresh, warming and spicy - the perfect boost, no matter how you're feeling.
  • We believe that simple is better - which is why our teabags are always plant-based, biodegradable and unbleached. It's why we'd never use staples (we'd much rather fold & tie our teabags with organic cotton) - which means you can simply pop the used teabag in your food waste bin. It's also why we've made sure all our boxes and envelopes are 100% recyclable.
  • Natural, fair and delicious, all the way.
  • UK and non-UK agriculture
  • EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, Non-EU Agriculture
  • Fairtrade - Fairtrade ginger root, turmeric, lemongrass, cinnamon and black pepper may be mixed with non-certified ginger root, turmeric, lemongrass, cinnamon and black pepper, on a mass balance basis, total 98%. Visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing
  • Organic
  • Fairtrade
  • Natural, Fair & Delicious
  • Radiant Roots to Revive & Restore
  • Individually wrapped for freshness
  • Pack size: 36G

Information

Ingredients

Ginger Root* (65%), Turmeric* (12%), Lemongrass*, Cinnamon*, Natural Ginger Flavouring (2%), Black Pepper* (1%), *Organically grown ingredient

Storage

Best before: see base.Store in a cool, dry place. Keep dry and away from strong flavours

Produce of

Blended and packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • 250ml, 100°C, 3-5 mins

Number of uses

20 Count

Importer address

  • Wessanen Benelux B.V.,
  • Hoogoorddreff 5,
  • 1101 BA Amsterdam,
  • NL.
  • Natural Brands Pty Ltd,
  • Suite 12,

Return to

  • If this Product Does Not Reach You in Perfect Condition, Please Contact Us at help@clipper-teas.com
  • Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • 2 Riverview,
  • The Meadows Business Park,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB,
  • United Kingdom.
  • www.clipper-teas.com

Net Contents

36g ℮

View all Fruit & Herbal Tea Bags

32 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Where is the flavour?

2 stars

First time I’ve tasted this brand and would not buy again!! Zero taste of ginger!

Yuk. Overpowering turmeric - where is the ginger?

1 stars

I love Ginger, but, this had a very slight taste of ginger and an overwhelming taste of tumeric. Obviously, some people like turmeric but, for me, this was just to overpowering. I tried adding honey, it helped a little, but, not enough. I won't be using the rest of the box.

it's clipper tea, you've made the right decision

5 stars

A CLIPPER TEAS Customer

I'm a sucker for a good hot drink and this was amazing! Great flavour with huge health benefits. If it's not sweet enough just add a dash of honey.

Strong taste

4 stars

A CLIPPER TEAS Customer

This has a very strong taste of the ginger and tummeric. It smells lovely and ideal for someone that doesn't feel well either.

Nice tea

4 stars

A CLIPPER TEAS Customer

The smell of these teabags upon opening was slightly off putting. However I must stress that this tea was nice and refreshing. The taste isn't too overpowering but there is just a good amount of ginger to give that warming feeling. The packaging is clear, bright and exciting and the added plus that it's organic.

String flavour

3 stars

A CLIPPER TEAS Customer

Whilst I didnt enjoy this product personally I do think it was a good blend of the flavours not one flavour outweighing the other

Energised

5 stars

A CLIPPER TEAS Customer

I've been drinking this once a day for the last week, I must admit I was skeptical but it tasted amazing not to string just enough flavour to give a kick and I felt super energised after drinking it I would definitely recommend and it's well priced for the amount of tea bags you get

Gorgeous Fairtrade naturally caffeine-free tea

5 stars

A CLIPPER TEAS Customer

Clipper Fairtrade Ginger & Turmeric infusion is great - a lovely caffeine-free alternative, a tasty drink to have later on in the day, natural, the bags are biodegradeable, unbleached and provide a wonderful brew through them. Love this tea!

A perfect evening tea

5 stars

A CLIPPER TEAS Customer

I love a herbal tea in the evening, especially as the cold, dark nights draw in... the flavour of these are lovely - very calming, while also feeling full of goodness. Another great flavour from the Clipper tea range!

Spicy

4 stars

A CLIPPER TEAS Customer

A refreshing warm drink for the cooler months with a hint of ginger and tumeric, I prefer a less spicy flavour I dip the teabag in for a lesser time. I add honey to make it sweeter and it is a nice drink to have.

1-10 of 32 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

