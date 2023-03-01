Clipper Restore Organic Ginger & Turmeric Tea 36G

Where is the flavour?
First time I’ve tasted this brand and would not buy again!! Zero taste of ginger!
Yuk. Overpowering turmeric - where is the ginger?
I love Ginger, but, this had a very slight taste of ginger and an overwhelming taste of tumeric. Obviously, some people like turmeric but, for me, this was just to overpowering. I tried adding honey, it helped a little, but, not enough. I won't be using the rest of the box.
it's clipper tea, you've made the right decision
I'm a sucker for a good hot drink and this was amazing! Great flavour with huge health benefits. If it's not sweet enough just add a dash of honey.
Strong taste
This has a very strong taste of the ginger and tummeric. It smells lovely and ideal for someone that doesn't feel well either.
Nice tea
The smell of these teabags upon opening was slightly off putting. However I must stress that this tea was nice and refreshing. The taste isn't too overpowering but there is just a good amount of ginger to give that warming feeling. The packaging is clear, bright and exciting and the added plus that it's organic.
String flavour
Whilst I didnt enjoy this product personally I do think it was a good blend of the flavours not one flavour outweighing the other
Energised
I've been drinking this once a day for the last week, I must admit I was skeptical but it tasted amazing not to string just enough flavour to give a kick and I felt super energised after drinking it I would definitely recommend and it's well priced for the amount of tea bags you get
Gorgeous Fairtrade naturally caffeine-free tea
Clipper Fairtrade Ginger & Turmeric infusion is great - a lovely caffeine-free alternative, a tasty drink to have later on in the day, natural, the bags are biodegradeable, unbleached and provide a wonderful brew through them. Love this tea!
A perfect evening tea
I love a herbal tea in the evening, especially as the cold, dark nights draw in... the flavour of these are lovely - very calming, while also feeling full of goodness. Another great flavour from the Clipper tea range!
Spicy
A refreshing warm drink for the cooler months with a hint of ginger and tumeric, I prefer a less spicy flavour I dip the teabag in for a lesser time. I add honey to make it sweeter and it is a nice drink to have.