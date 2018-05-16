We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Tesco 10 Mozzarella & Tomato Bites 200G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco 10 Mozzarella & Tomato Bites 200G
£3.00
£15.00/kg

One tomato and mozzarella bite

Energy
225kJ
54kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
2.7g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

high

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.15g

medium

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1126kJ / 269kcal

Product Description

  • Mozzarella full fat soft cheese with a tomato and herb sauce, coated in gluten free breadcrumbs.
  • Rich & Indulgent Melting Mozzarella with a hidden tomato sauce centre
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (41%), Water, Rice Flour, Tomato and Herb Sauce (7%) [Tomato Paste, Water, Tomato, White Wine Vinegar, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Red Wine, Cornflour, Basil, Garlic Purée, Oregano, Salt, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Black Pepper, Sulphur Dioxide], Gram Flour, Dried Potato, Maize Flour, Potato Starch, Cornflour, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Sunflower Oil and/or Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Dried Red Pepper, Lemon Powder, Onion Powder, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Garlic Powder, Dextrose, Flavouring, Black Pepper, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 10 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Allow to stand for 1 minute after cooking.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tomato and mozzarella bite (20g)
Energy1126kJ / 269kcal225kJ / 54kcal
Fat13.5g2.7g
Saturates5.3g1.1g
Carbohydrate23.7g4.7g
Sugars1.8g0.4g
Fibre1.0g0.2g
Protein12.7g2.5g
Salt0.75g0.15g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
View all Speciality & Continental Cheese

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here