Caparelli Italian Blush 187Ml
Product Description
- CAPARELLI ITALIAN BLUSH 187ml
- Caparelli Italian blush is refreshingly fruity with juicy red apple, red berry and citrus flavours.
- SC105469. ©2022
- Wine of Italy
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 187ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Wine Colour
Rosé
Alcohol Units
2.2
ABV
12% vol
Producer
Caviro S.C.A
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Country
Italy
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Sangiovese
Vinification Details
- The grapes that make this wine are harvested in the Romagna area, both by hand and mechanically. They are destemmed, softly crushed, then the skins are kept in contact with the must for 8 to12 hours. After such process, they are pressed and undergo an 10 day fermentation period at 16-19°C. The wine is then fined for up to 6 months in stainless steel tanks.
History
After such process, they are pressed and undergo an 10 day fermentation period at 16-19°C. The wine is then fined for up to6 months in stainless steel tanks.
Regional Information
- Area of production: Romagna Soil type: Clay and silt
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year
Storage
Store in a cool, dark place.
Preparation and Usage
- Serve chilled as an aperitif or with smoked salmon, lightly spiced food or fresh strawberries.
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- Caviro S.C.A.,
- Faenza in Forli Winery,
- Italy.
Importer address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1AG,
- U.K.
Net Contents
187ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|Per 187ml glass:
|Energy
|285kJ/69kcal
|533kJ/128kcal
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.