Jimmy's Iced Coffee Original 250ml

Refreshing Iced Coffee with Rainforest Alliance Certified Arabica Beans + Semi-Skimmed Milk. Jimmy’s Original Iced Coffee. The absolute go to if you’re looking for a straight up Iced Coffee, made with single-origin Rainforest Alliance coffee, semi-skimmed milk and just enough sugar to make it incredibly refreshing. Our 250ml endlessly recyclable SlimCan has a matte finish, making the drinking experience just that little bit more enjoyable. When? Early morning commute, 11am pick me up, grab and go companion. Keep Your Chin Up!

Welcome to Jimmy’s, the world of high quality Rainforest Alliance certified coffee, endlessly recyclable packaging and to top it off we’re a B Corp.

Rainforest Alliance™ - People & Nature, Coffee

Coffee + Milk Under 100 Calories Arabica Coffee Sourced from Huila, Colombia Keep Your Chin Up! Suitable for vegetarians Rainforest Alliance Certified Coffee

Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Semi-Skimmed Milk (62%), Arabica Coffee (Water, Coffee*)(36%), Unrefined Demerara Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Bicarbonate), *Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

See ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

250ml ℮

