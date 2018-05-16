We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Plant Chef Alternative To Grated Mozzarella 200G

£2.50
£12.50/kg

Per 30g

Energy
372kJ
89kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
7.1g

high

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.3g

high

32%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.53g

high

9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1238kJ / 298kcal

Product Description

  • Coconut oil alternative to mozzarella cheese.
  • 100% plant based
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Coconut Oil, Corn Starch, Modified Potato Starch, Modified Tapioca Starch, Sea Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Tricalcium Phosphate, Flavouring, Potassium Iodide, Olive Extract, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Storage

Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1238kJ / 298kcal372kJ / 89kcal
Fat23.5g7.1g
Saturates21.1g6.3g
Carbohydrate21.7g6.5g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt1.75g0.53g
Vitamin D1.50µg0.45µg
Vitamin B120.76µg0.23µg
Calcium240mg72mg
Iodine45.0µg13.5µg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
