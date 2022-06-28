Fry's Plant-Based Popcorn Chick'n 300G

Needs deep frying as airfryer or shallow fry doesn
Needs deep frying as airfryer or shallow fry doesn’t crisp them up enough
Very Yummy!
We love this product! Picked it up on promotion and its definitely a weekly winner for us....my kids love the taste and its great value for money. So delicious!
Would have given zero stars. Was by far the worst
Would have given zero stars. Was by far the worst vegetarian product we have had. It was extremely salty but bland at the same time. Disappointed, thirsty and still hungry.
I do not recommend at all.
Rubbish seasoning - you can taste the salt but its very much lacking in all other spices that you'd hope for in fried popcorn chicken.
Delicious!
These are unbelievably good! The taste and texture is perfect, they are so much better than the VFC ones, which I personally didn't like