Fry's Plant-Based Popcorn Chick'n 300G

Fry's Plant-Based Popcorn Chick'n 300G
£ 3.00
£10.00/kg
Product Description

  • Vegan, Soy Protein Pieces Breaded and Pre-Fried. Quick-Frozen.
  • Food from the Heart
  • At the heart of Fry's is our love for family and our love for animals. Born from our kitchen in 1991, we create delicious plant-based food that we hope will help you on your journey to a happy, meat free life.
  • We are grateful to you for choosing Fry's and we really do believe that together we can make a difference.
  • Made with by the Fry Family
  • The Vegan Standard - Soya Protein Based
  • Crunchy coated, bite-sized morsels popping with goodness
  • High in Protein
  • No Chickens Were Harmed in the Making of These
  • Made with Love and Plants Since 1991
  • 100% Vegan Friendly
  • Pack size: 300G
  • High in Protein

Information

Ingredients

Textured Soya Protein Concentrate 33.4 %, Breading 21.1 % [Wheat Flour, Crumb (Wheat Flour, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Raising Agent (Ammonium Carbonates)), Salt, Starch (Potato, Tapioca), Wheat Gluten, Dextrose, Raising Agent (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Sugar, Onion Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Thyme, Pepper, Celery], Water, Sunflower Oil, Wheat Flour, Isolated Soya Protein 1.7%, Maize Starch, Bamboo Fibre, Thickener (Methyl Cellulose), Salt, Flavourings, Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Raising Agent (Ammonium Carbonates), Garlic Powder, Celery, Barley Yeast Extract, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Pepper, Palm Fruit Fat

Allergy Information

  • For allergens see ingredients in bolded capital letters.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°c before and after opening. If defrosted use within 24hrs. Do not refreeze after defrosting. Best before see back of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 180°C and bake for 10-12 minutes until golden brown and crispy.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry in a little oil for 8-10 minutes until golden brown and crispy.

Number of uses

Servings per package: 4 - Serving size 75 g

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Fry Group Foods,
  • 8 Ficus Place,
  • Mahogany Ridge,
  • Westmead,
  • 3608,

Distributor address

  • Livekindly UK Ltd.,
  • 15 High Street,
  • Brackley,
  • Northamptonshire,
  • NN13 7DH.

Return to

  • Fry Group Foods,
  • 8 Ficus Place,
  • Mahogany Ridge,
  • Westmead,
  • 3608,
  • Kwazulu Natal.
  • Livekindly UK Ltd.,
  • 15 High Street,
  • Brackley,
  • Northamptonshire,
  • NN13 7DH.
  • Customer Services Contact: Tel: +44 1280 701608

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Serving
Energy658 kJ (157 kcal)494 kJ (118 kcal)
Fat8.6 g6.5 g
of which saturates1.3 g1.0 g
Carbohydrate9.1 g6.8 g
of which sugars1.4 g1.0 g
Fibre0.5 g0.4 g
Protein10.8 g8.1 g
Salt1.6 g1.2 g
5 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Needs deep frying as airfryer or shallow fry doesn

3 stars

Needs deep frying as airfryer or shallow fry doesn’t crisp them up enough

Very Yummy!

5 stars

We love this product! Picked it up on promotion and its definitely a weekly winner for us....my kids love the taste and its great value for money. So delicious!

Would have given zero stars. Was by far the worst

1 stars

Would have given zero stars. Was by far the worst vegetarian product we have had. It was extremely salty but bland at the same time. Disappointed, thirsty and still hungry.

I do not recommend at all.

1 stars

Rubbish seasoning - you can taste the salt but its very much lacking in all other spices that you'd hope for in fried popcorn chicken.

Delicious!

5 stars

These are unbelievably good! The taste and texture is perfect, they are so much better than the VFC ones, which I personally didn't like

