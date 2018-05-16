Nestle White Chocolate Smarties 100G

Each 15 sweets contain
- Energy
- 366kJ
-
- 87kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.6g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.2g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 11.5g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.05g
- <1%of the reference intake
high
high
high
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2031kJ
Product Description
- White chocolate (65%) in a crisp sugar shell.
- Win VIP Ticketmaster Experiences†
- Plus €/£250 Gift Cards to Be Won Every Day†
- †UK, IoM, CI, ROI, 18+. Eneter the last 4 digits of the promotional pack barcode online for a chance to win 1 of 8 VIP Ticketmaster experiences. Pus 2 x €/£250 Ticketmaster gift cards available to be won in a daily prize draw. Open 12.09.22-06.11.22 & 2 x late entry draws. Purchase necessary (except NI), receipt will be required for prize claim. See back for details. Scan the QR Code on the back of this pack to visit the promotional website.
- Purchase promo pack, visit www.neste-promotions.co.uk/vipexperience or scan QR code on pack & enter your details & the last 4 digits of pack barcode for a chance to win 1 x VIP Ticketmaster experience plus chance to win 1 x €/£250 Ticketmaster gift card via daily draws. Internet access required. Abridged Terms & Conditions 1. Normal excl apply. 2. VIP Ticketmaster experiences: 1 x prize draw at the end of the main promo period (00:00 12.09.22-23:59 06.11.22) where 8 x winners will be randomly selected. 3. VIP experience consists of 4 x tickets to a Ticketmaster event of the winners choice, UK winners can choose from the following categories: music, theatre, sport, comedy & family experiences, ROI winners will choose form Ticketmaster music events only, up to the value of €/£1,000 in total, plus €/£1,000 travel allowance. The event is subject to availability. Exclusions may apply. 4. Daily €/£250 Ticketmaster gift card prize draw: 2 x randomly selected winners chosen every day from 12.09.22-06.11.22 (total of 112) Friday & weekend draws take place on following Monday. 5. Each prize consists of 1 x €/£250 Ticketmaster gift card, supplied as e-gift card. UK gift cards valid for 12 months from issue. ROI gift cards valid for 60 months from issue. 6. Max. 2 entries/person/day during the promotional periods. Max. 1 x prize type/person and max. 1 x prize type/household. 7. Further 2 x VIP Ticketmaster experiences, plus 2 x €/£250 gift cards to be won in 1st late entry prize draw ending 23:59 28.02.23. Additional 2 x €/£250 gift cards to be won in final late entry prize draw ending 23:59 10.09.23. Winners must retain promotional pack & receipts (excepts NI). 8. In ROI, this promotion is carried out under license by Dundalk District Court and held by Dublin Simon Community, 5 Red Cow Lane, Smithfield, Dublin 7. 9. For postal entry details for NI entrants, prize details & full T&Cs, visit www.nestle-promotions.co.uk/vipexperience or call 00800 6378 5385 (UK+ROI). Promoter: Nestlé UK Ltd, Nestlé Confectionery (UK), York, YO91 IXY.
- Good to remember
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied balanced diet and healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.
- Find out more at ra.org
- Bring some Smarties® fun into your life! Yummy smooth white chocolate covered in colourful crisp sugar shells. Nestlé® Smarties® Tube contains red, yellow, green, blue, violet, pink, brown and orange Smarties® - what's your favourite? This convenient resealable Smarties® chocolate tube offers the ideal no-mess treat when you're out and about. Release the colourful fun of Smarties®.
- Deliciously smooth chocolate has been at the heart of Smarties® for more than 80 years and, in 2005, Smarties® were the first UK major confectionery brand to move to no artificial colours - more reasons to enjoy Smarties®.
- We select only quality, 100% certified sustainable cocoa beans through the Nestlé® Cocoa Plan ®, which aims to improve the lives of cocoa farming communities and the quality of their products.
- Enjoy Smarties® as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- Let's be recycling heroes! Once you have enjoyed Smarties®, dispose of the paper wrapper in your paper recycling bin.
- Have you tried our Smarties® tubes, filled with everyone's favourite colour Smarties®. And, if you love Smarties® chocolate, then get ready to experience chocolate heaven with Smarties® Sharing Buttons - yummy smooth milk chocolate Smarties® covered in more milk chocolate!
- Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
- ® Reg. trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Nutritional Compass ®
- Wrapped in recyclable paper packaging! Once you have enjoyed Smarties®, dispose of the paper wrapper in your paper recycling bin
- Smooth white chocolate covered in colourful crisp sugar shells - which colour are you?
- A deliciously fun and colourful treat in a convenient resealable Smarties® tube
- Includes orange Smarties®, made using natural orange oil
- Coloured using food & plant extracts - no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
- Quality, 100% certified sustainable cocoa beans selected through the Nestlé® Cocoa Plan®
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter¹, Wheat Flour, Butterfat (from Milk), Whey Powder Product (from Milk), Rice Starch, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Potato Starch, Colours (Beetroot Red, Beta-Carotene, Curcumin), Spirulina Concentrate, Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, Beeswax White), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Safflower, Radish), Barley Malt Extract, Acids (Citric Acid, Acetic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Natural Flavouring, ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified Cocoa
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store cool and dry.
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 15 Sweets = 1 Serving
Number of uses
Contains approximately 5 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- IMPORTANT: YOUNG CHILDREN (LESS THAN 4 YEARS) HAVE LIMITED CHEWING ABILITY AND COULD CHOKE ON SMALL SWEETS.
Recycling info
Pack. Recycle
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
Return to
- Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- UK: 0800 604 604
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 15 sweets
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2031kJ
|366kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|484kcal
|87kcal
|2000kcal
|4%
|Fat
|20.2g
|3.6g
|70g
|5%
|of which: saturates
|12.4g
|2.2g
|20g
|11%
|Carbohydrate
|68.1g
|12.3g
|260g
|5%
|of which: sugars
|63.8g
|11.5g
|90g
|13%
|Fibre
|0.2g
|0.0g
|-
|-
|Protein
|7.2g
|1.3g
|50g
|3%
|Salt
|0.25g
|0.05g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 5 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
IMPORTANT: YOUNG CHILDREN (LESS THAN 4 YEARS) HAVE LIMITED CHEWING ABILITY AND COULD CHOKE ON SMALL SWEETS.
