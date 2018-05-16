We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Vocation Aoraki Dipa 440Ml

5(2)Write a review
£3.75
£8.52/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • 10c refund at collection depots/points in participating state/territory of purchase.
  • Reach dizzying heights at the peak of Aoraki with this fruity mix of fresh and juicy New Zealand hops. Three hop varieties added at various stages throughout the brew make this a DIPA to be reckoned with.
  • Full to the brim with flavours of tropical and stone fruits and a soft bitterness on the finish. Crack open this can and celebrate success at the peak of your day.
  • Motueka, Rakau & Wai-iti
  • Your Beer, Our Vocation
  • A brewery is just another factory making a product. It's our people and their passion that make this our Vocation.
  • Hazy, Fruity, Hoppy
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 440ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Allergens: Malted Barley (Gluten), Wheat (Gluten), Oats (Gluten)

Tasting Notes

Alcohol Units

3.5

ABV

8.0% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store CoolBest Before: See Base

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink Fresh
  • Pour Carefully

Warnings

  • MAY CONTAIN SEDIMENT

Name and address

  • Brewed and canned by:
  • Vocation Brewery Ltd.,
  • Craggs Country Business Park,
  • New Road,
  • Cragg Vale,
  • Hebden Bridge,

Importer address

  • Experience IT Beverages,
  • 15 Corrie Road,
  • Nth Manly,
  • NSW 2100.

Return to

  • HX7 5TT.
  • vocationbrewery.com

Net Contents

440ml ℮

Safety information

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Top quality hazy IPA, just wish Tesco had fridges

5 stars

Top quality hazy IPA, just wish Tesco had fridges to keep it fresh.

Probably the best supermarket beer you will find u

5 stars

Probably the best supermarket beer you will find until you find the next one.

