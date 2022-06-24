Philadelphia Sweet Chilli Soft Cheese 165G

Lovely spicy flavour, mixed with crab meat for jac
Lovely spicy flavour, mixed with crab meat for jacket pot filling and a pasta sauce with prawns, peas and sweet corn.
Love this product. I sometimes use it with cooked pasta chicken peppers and onion cooked in the pan as a a sauce.
New smaller packaging is Disappointing
I buy it every week love the taste … unfortunately it has gone up in price and the size of the container has got smaller… It was a perfect size it was now it’s too small… Disappointing
Smooth and spicy
Philadelphia is always good quality. Smooth and tasty. Love the chilli variety which has just the right amount of heat. Spreads easily on crackers and bread. I buy regularly not over priced, but even better when it's on offer.
TASTY
chilli flavour not to overpowering, perfect as a spread with ham sandwiches.
Fridge compulsory item!
Delicious. I use it instead of butter on bread and crackers. Or in pasta to make it creamy and tasty.
The best
I’m addicted to sweet chilli Philadelphia. Please stock it in all tescos. It’s sweet with a slight kick. Just perfect on a toasted bagel.
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should
Terrible, no need for it, ruined my breakfast, fuming.
Amazing
This is deffo the best one, it’s not too spicy either it’s really really good.
Great on toast with Tuna ..
Absolutely gorgeous on toast with tuna and grilled.