Philadelphia Sweet Chilli Soft Cheese 165G

4.2(11)Write a review
image 1 of Philadelphia Sweet Chilli Soft Cheese 165G
£2.20
£13.34/kg

Each 30 g serving contains

Energy
186kJ
45kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
3.0g

-

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.0g

-

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.1g

-

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.21g

-

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 605 kJ

Product Description

  • Medium fat soft cheese with chilli peppers, pineapple and mango.
  • For delicious recipe ideas or any other comments, visit: www.philadelphia.co.uk
  • Great Taste
  • Made with pasteurised milk
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 165G

Information

Ingredients

Medium Fat Soft Cheese, Invert Sugar Syrup, Chilli Peppers (2.5 %), Pineapple (1 %), Mango (0.6 %), Salt, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Carrageenan), Modified Starch, Acid (Citric Acid), Spirit Vinegar, Sugar

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated. To enjoy this product at its best consume within 1 week of opening.

Number of uses

1 portion = 30 g. Contains 5-6 portions

Recycling info

Foil. Recyclable Lid. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Write to us at:
  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • UK Careline: 0808 1000 678
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.philadelphia.ie

Net Contents

165g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer portion (30 g)
Energy605 kJ182 kJ
-145 kcal44 kcal
Fat9.7 g2.9 g
of which Saturates6.5 g1.9 g
Carbohydrate7.3 g2.2 g
of which Sugars7.1 g2.1 g
Fibre0.4 g0.1 g
Protein6.8 g2.0 g
Salt0.69 g0.21 g
View all Cottage Cheese & Soft Cheese

11 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Lovely spicy flavour, mixed with crab meat for jac

5 stars

Lovely spicy flavour, mixed with crab meat for jacket pot filling and a pasta sauce with prawns, peas and sweet corn.

Love this product. I sometimes use it with cooked

5 stars

Love this product. I sometimes use it with cooked pasta chicken peppers and onion cooked in the pan as a a sauce.

New smaller packaging is Disappointing

4 stars

I buy it every week love the taste … unfortunately it has gone up in price and the size of the container has got smaller… It was a perfect size it was now it’s too small… Disappointing

Smooth and spicy

5 stars

Philadelphia is always good quality. Smooth and tasty. Love the chilli variety which has just the right amount of heat. Spreads easily on crackers and bread. I buy regularly not over priced, but even better when it's on offer.

TASTY

5 stars

chilli flavour not to overpowering, perfect as a spread with ham sandwiches.

Fridge compulsory item!

5 stars

Delicious. I use it instead of butter on bread and crackers. Or in pasta to make it creamy and tasty.

The best

5 stars

I’m addicted to sweet chilli Philadelphia. Please stock it in all tescos. It’s sweet with a slight kick. Just perfect on a toasted bagel.

Just because you can, doesn't mean you should

1 stars

Terrible, no need for it, ruined my breakfast, fuming.

Amazing

5 stars

This is deffo the best one, it’s not too spicy either it’s really really good.

Great on toast with Tuna ..

5 stars

Absolutely gorgeous on toast with tuna and grilled.

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

