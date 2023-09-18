We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Tesco Finest Coconut Organic Flour 300G

Tesco Finest Coconut Organic Flour 300G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.00

£10.00/kg

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 30g
Energy
483kJ
117kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
6.3g

high

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.8g

high

29%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.4g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.04g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1611kJ / 390kcal

Organic coconut flour.
Specially Selected Organic Coconut Flour that is perfectly versatile for sweet or savoury dishes. This specially selected Organic Coconut Flour is expertly milled to help create this versatile flour, perfect for sweet and flavourful bakes, thickening soups or adding to breakfast smoothies. The coconut used for this flour is maintained at the highest standard, as we only use the most optimum sized, ripe coconuts, grown by organically certified growers.Gluten Free Expertly Milled Excellent for thickening sauces and soups Perfect for creating sweet and flavourful bakes
Pack size: 300G

Number of uses

10 Servings

Net Contents

300g e

View all Flour

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here