Tesco Finest Coconut Organic Flour 300G

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Specially Selected Organic Coconut Flour that is perfectly versatile for sweet or savoury dishes. This specially selected Organic Coconut Flour is expertly milled to help create this versatile flour, perfect for sweet and flavourful bakes, thickening soups or adding to breakfast smoothies. The coconut used for this flour is maintained at the highest standard, as we only use the most optimum sized, ripe coconuts, grown by organically certified growers.

Specially Selected Organic Coconut Flour that is perfectly versatile for sweet or savoury dishes. This specially selected Organic Coconut Flour is expertly milled to help create this versatile flour, perfect for sweet and flavourful bakes, thickening soups or adding to breakfast smoothies. The coconut used for this flour is maintained at the highest standard, as we only use the most optimum sized, ripe coconuts, grown by organically certified growers. Gluten Free Expertly Milled Excellent for thickening sauces and soups Perfect for creating sweet and flavourful bakes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023