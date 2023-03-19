Head & Shoulders Citrus Fresh 2 In 1 Shampoo 400Ml

Say goodbye to dandruff with Head & Shoulders Citrus Fresh 2in1 anti-dandruff shampoo. Its Microbiome Balance formula targets the root cause of dandruff, fighting flakes (visible flakes, with regular use), itching and dryness, providing an instantly refreshing and thorough clean feeling, up to 100% dandruff protection. Its daily shampoo formula is pH balanced & boosted with vitamins and antioxidants. Dermatologically tested and clinically proven to be effective, while gentle enough to be suitable for daily use. The bottle is made of 100% recycled plastic (excluding cap, colourants & additives) and is recyclable (excluding cap and depending on recycling facilities). When used with Head & Shoulders Conditioner it increases the dandruff protection on your scalp for soft and beautiful flake-free hair (visible flakes, with regular use).

Citrus Fresh 2in1 anti-dandruff shampoo and conditioner is instantly refreshing and deep moisturising, perfect for daily use Up to 100% dandruff protection (visible flakes, with regular use) Microbiome Balance targets the root cause of dandruff, helping to prevent flakes and soothe the scalp This clinically proven and dermatologically tested formula is pH balanced with 0% parabens, phosphates or paraffins The ideal 2in1 shampoo and conditioner for both men and women with any hair type The bottle is made of 100% recycled plastic (excl. cap, colourants & additives) and is recyclable (excluding cap and depending on recycling facilities)

Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Citrate, Parfum, Piroctone Olamine, Dimethiconol, Citric Acid, Menthol, Dimethicone, Sodium Salicylate, Sodium Benzoate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Trideceth-10, Niacinamide, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Propylene Glycol, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Citrus Limon Fruit Extract, CI 19140, Benzyl Alcohol, Triethylene Glycol, CI 42090

Net Contents

400ml ℮