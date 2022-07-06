Philadelphia Light Soft Cheese 165G

Smaller tubs please
I like it. Too bland for my husband but he doesn’t like the other flavours and they are full fat. I’d prefer a smaller tub as we tend to only use half and have to discard the rest so probably won’t buy it again.
Really creamy texture, perfect as a pasta sauce base.
I use it un lots of ways.
It is always good quality and I do like to use it in quite a lot of my dishes even puddings so very useful to have in stock .
Not as full a taste as the original, but still some taste and very low fat. There is never enough in the pot!
Versatile
Ham an cheese rolls
Tasty low fat cheese
Excellent soft cheese. Use it for sauces, on crackers and bread or as a dip. Also mix with chopped peppers and onions. Versatile and low fat.
The incredible shrinking pack...
This is my favourite soft cheese - and the only reason it gets 3 stars is that they've shrunk the pack size again - originally [about 10 years ago] it was 200gm - then it shrank to 180gm., same price - now they've shrunk it again to 165gm - 15gm less cheese. Be aware that you're now getting almost more plastic than cheese!
Lovely creamy spread
Lovely thick creamy spread, great on crackers, bread or toast or for dipping things into, very tasty and moreish…I could eat a whole tub in one sitting! This product was purchased as part of a promotion.
Versatile
Great over pasta! tasty and lots of ways to use it
Tasty cheesy spread
Purchased as part of a promotion. Despite being lower in fat it still tastes really good and is healthier