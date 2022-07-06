Muller Corner Red Fruits & Blackberry Yogurts 6 X 136G

Scromous
Healthy snack
A tasty and healthy snack or end to a meal. Good value.
so refreshing, fruity and moorish. I have them on my weetabix, put some in sundae glass with mixed nuts, banana, & grapes,so yummy. JC
Beautiful! Thick and tasty yoghurt and the fruit side is also very good. Great value when on special offer.
Not very happy about price increase. Will only buy now when on special.
Reduced size, so not such good value. choosing something else now
Rich and Delicious
The best! Love them. Struggle sticking to one a day!
not a happy customer.
the price has went up twenty five pence in a week! I buy two six packs a week! some of your prices are up by fifty pence, I know times are hard just now but if this keeps up I will not be able to afford to shop at tesco.