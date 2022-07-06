We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Muller Corner Red Fruits & Blackberry Yogurts 6 X 136G

4.5(13)Write a review
Muller Corner Red Fruits & Blackberry Yogurts 6 X 136G
£ 3.00
£0.37/100g
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • Creamy yogurt with red cherry compote on the side x 3 Creamy yogurt with blackberry & raspberry compote on the side x 3
  • Prizes to be won every day!*
  • *Promotion opens 25 April 2022 (00.01) and closes on 07 August 2022 (23:59). Open to residents of UK & ROI, 18+. Visit www.mulleractivegiveaway.com (or scan QR code) and enter your full name, postal address, email address, and proof of purchase, to find out if you have won one of our Instant Win Prizes. Skill test for ROI residents.
  • Instant Win Prizes allocated and won at random. Purchase & internet access required. Retain promotional flow wrap & proof of purchase.
  • No purchase necessary for NI residents. Max 1 entry per person per day.
  • 1 pack = 1 entry. See www.mulleraactivegiveaway.com for full terms and conditions and full details of prizes. Event Ticket Prizes only available up until 10th June 2022. Promoter: Muller UK & Ireland Group LLP.
  • 789 prizes avalable: 315 x Coupons for a Müller Corner Multi-pack, 105 x Müller branded water bottles, 165 x Müller branded bags, 93 x Family Tickets to the Müller Outdoor Championships (dates fixed and restrictions apply), 45 x Müller branded fitness sets, 15 x £/€ 150 Sportswear e-vouchers, 15 x £/€ 150 Trainers e-vouchers, 15 x Footballs, 15 x Sports watches, 3 x Mountain bikes, 3 x Exercise bikes. See website for ful details. Prizes shown are for illustrative purposes only.
  • Supporting Next Generation Farmers
  • For more information about this initiative, see our website.
  • Official Yogurt as Proud Sponsor of British Athletics & Athletics Ireland.
  • Müller Corner are the perfect combination of delicious thick and creamy yogurt with either a fruit compote, crunchy chocolate or granola! No artificial colours, preservatives or sweeteners and a source of protein, with a variety of delicious flavours for you and the family to enjoy, Müller Corner yogurts allow you the freedom to mix it your way.
  • Müller and Corner are registered trade marks of the Müller Group.
  • Delicious, Creamy Yogurt
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 816G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Best before see top of pack.Keep refrigerated.

Warnings

  • May contain cherry stones.

Name and address

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,

Return to

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,
  • Harcourt Road,
  • Dublin 2.
  • www.muller.co.uk

Net Contents

6 x 136g ℮

Safety information

May contain cherry stones.

  • Delicious, Creamy Yogurt
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Red Cherry x 3
  • Blackberry & Raspberry x 3

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Cherries (10%), Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Stabilisers: Pectins, Guar Gum, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

  • Best before see top of pack.Keep refrigerated.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy464kJ (110kcal)
Fat3.8g
of which saturates2.5g
Carbohydrate13.8g
of which sugars13.1g
Protein4.3g
Salt0.17g
Calcium124mg (21% of NRV per pot)
NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-

  • Delicious, Creamy Yogurt
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Red Cherry x 3
  • Blackberry & Raspberry x 3

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Sugar, Blackberries (7%), Water, Raspberries (2.5%), Modified Maize Starch, Stabilisers: Pectins, Guar Gum, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

  • Best before see top of pack.Keep refrigerated.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy469kJ (111kcal)
Fat3.9g
of which saturates2.5g
Carbohydrate14.1g
of which sugars13.4g
Protein4.3g
Salt0.17g
Calcium127mg (21% of NRV per pot)
NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-
View all Indulgent Yoghurts & Dairy Desserts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

13 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Scromous

5 stars

Love these. My son loves these too. Very moriou

Healthy snack

5 stars

A tasty and healthy snack or end to a meal. Good value.

so refreshing, fruity and moorish. I have them on

5 stars

so refreshing, fruity and moorish. I have them on my weetabix, put some in sundae glass with mixed nuts, banana, & grapes,so yummy. JC

love it so creamy

5 stars

love it so creamy

Beautiful! Thick and tasty yoghurt and the fruit s

5 stars

Beautiful! Thick and tasty yoghurt and the fruit side is also very good. Great value when on special offer.

Very tasty

5 stars

Very tasty

Not very happy about price increase. Will only buy

4 stars

Not very happy about price increase. Will only buy now when on special.

Reduced size, so not such good value. choosing som

3 stars

Reduced size, so not such good value. choosing something else now

Rich and Delicious

5 stars

The best! Love them. Struggle sticking to one a day!

not a happy customer.

1 stars

the price has went up twenty five pence in a week! I buy two six packs a week! some of your prices are up by fifty pence, I know times are hard just now but if this keeps up I will not be able to afford to shop at tesco.

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here