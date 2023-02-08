We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clipper Classic Everyday Tea Bags 80Pk 232G

4.8(46)Write a review
Clipper Classic Everyday Tea Bags 80Pk 232G
£3.50
£1.51/100g

Product Description

  • 80 Unbleached, Plant-Based, Biodegradable Bags of Classic Everyday Tea
  • Fairtrade tea may be mixed with non-certified tea, on a mass balance basis, total 100%.
  • Visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing
  • Visit clipper-teas.com
  • Design: bigfish.co.uk
  • A blend of the finest Fairtrade teas grown in the rich red soils of Africa and the fertile soils of India, for a full, classic flavour and brightness in the cup.
  • Born in Dorset in 1984, Clipper is a different type of tea company. Dedicated to making the best-tasting tea, we only use the highest quality sources, never add anything artificial and strive to improve the welfare of workers and their families. No wonder clipper tastes so good.
  • Kallo Foods Ltd Trading as Clipper Teas
  • Fairtrade
  • The big & bold one
  • Natural, Fair & Delicious all the way
  • Great taste 2020
  • Made with Pure, Natural Ingredients and a Clear Conscience
  • Planet Friendly Packaging
  • Pack size: 232G

Information

Ingredients

Black Tea

Storage

Store in a Cool, Dry Place.

Produce of

Blended and packed in the UK, Tea not from the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Make the Perfect Cup of Tea
  • This is how we do it: Always use fresh water, pour it over the tea bag while it's still boiling and allow to brew for 2-4 minutes. The rest is up to you.

Number of uses

80 Count

Name and address

  • Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • 2 River View,
  • The Meadows Business Park,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB.
  • United Kingdom.

Importer address

  • Wessanen Benelux B.V.,
  • Hoogoorddreef 5,
  • 1101 BA Amsterdam,
  • NL.

Return to

  • If this product does not reach you in perfect condition, please contact us at help@clipper-teas.com
  • Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • 2 River View,
  • The Meadows Business Park,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB.
  • United Kingdom.
  • www.clipper-teas.com

Net Contents

232g

46 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Fabulous Taste

5 stars

A CLIPPER TEAS Customer

Having recently tried Clipper for the first time, I can safely say I will never go back. Compared to other teas, this has a much deeper taste. It may be slightly more money but definitely worth it.

Everyday tea for every day to come!

5 stars

A CLIPPER TEAS Customer

I am an avid tea drinker and average around 6 cups a day. This can create a lot of plastic waste, especially around the boxes of tea and the tea bags themselves. A lot of the plastic free options for tea bags are very expensive so I was thrilled to try this every day clipper tea. The most important thing is that is tastes fabulous. I must prefer it to my current brand. And then as an added bonus, all of the packaging is recyclable and the tea bags are not bleached - which when you think about it for a second why would they be in the first place? Thoroughly recommend!.

Beautifully bold and good for mornings

5 stars

A CLIPPER TEAS Customer

Beautifully bold and good for mornings simply the best ya adore tea. and out of all the teas I've tried nothing quite hits like this one is good taste or just because I have changed from the normal brand??? I don't know what but is good

Nice taste

3 stars

A CLIPPER TEAS Customer

Really nice flavour to the tea, slightly less strong to what I usually have, found I needed to brew the tea back for a little longer to get closer to the strength I am used to.

Great taste

5 stars

A CLIPPER TEAS Customer

This tastes amazing!!!! Will be repurchasing again as it's lovely

Great taste, great tea

5 stars

A CLIPPER TEAS Customer

Clipper's fairtrade tea has a fantastic taste of authentic English Tea. I had no idea that most companies bleach their tea bags so I was surprised when I saw the off-white coloured tea bags from Clipper. However, the difference in taste is undeniable.

gorgeous tea

5 stars

A CLIPPER TEAS Customer

you can defiantly taste the quality of these tea bags! usually i got for a cheaper supermarket own brand tea bag but these have changed the game. absolute loved these and would have again

Splendid Brew

5 stars

A CLIPPER TEAS Customer

Having a cup of this has made me think differently of other brews. The fact you can swiftly produce this with no bitter taste. The icing on the cake however is that Clipper only work with producers who are striving to improve standards of welfare for workers and their families.

Big fan of Clipper tea

5 stars

A CLIPPER TEAS Customer

Clipper is one of my favourite tea brand out there and this Everyday Tea edition does not dissapoint. Perfect on it's own or with milk, it has been my current go-to tea to keep me warm during these cold winter days. The taste is perfect, a good balance of flavours without being too overpowering or concentrated. Highly recommend it.

Tastes great

5 stars

A CLIPPER TEAS Customer

I'm usually very fussy with my tea but this was lovely and rich. It was a real good cuppa which tasted like the usual big brand one I get. The tea bags itself are a bit off putting to look at as they're brown but to know it's is all organic and bags aren't bleached is nice. Who even knew normal teabags were bleached?!

