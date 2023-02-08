Clipper Classic Everyday Tea Bags 80Pk 232G

Fabulous Taste
Having recently tried Clipper for the first time, I can safely say I will never go back. Compared to other teas, this has a much deeper taste. It may be slightly more money but definitely worth it.
Everyday tea for every day to come!
I am an avid tea drinker and average around 6 cups a day. This can create a lot of plastic waste, especially around the boxes of tea and the tea bags themselves. A lot of the plastic free options for tea bags are very expensive so I was thrilled to try this every day clipper tea. The most important thing is that is tastes fabulous. I must prefer it to my current brand. And then as an added bonus, all of the packaging is recyclable and the tea bags are not bleached - which when you think about it for a second why would they be in the first place? Thoroughly recommend!.
Beautifully bold and good for mornings
Beautifully bold and good for mornings simply the best ya adore tea. and out of all the teas I've tried nothing quite hits like this one is good taste or just because I have changed from the normal brand??? I don't know what but is good
Nice taste
Really nice flavour to the tea, slightly less strong to what I usually have, found I needed to brew the tea back for a little longer to get closer to the strength I am used to.
Great taste
This tastes amazing!!!! Will be repurchasing again as it's lovely
Great taste, great tea
Clipper's fairtrade tea has a fantastic taste of authentic English Tea. I had no idea that most companies bleach their tea bags so I was surprised when I saw the off-white coloured tea bags from Clipper. However, the difference in taste is undeniable.
gorgeous tea
you can defiantly taste the quality of these tea bags! usually i got for a cheaper supermarket own brand tea bag but these have changed the game. absolute loved these and would have again
Splendid Brew
Having a cup of this has made me think differently of other brews. The fact you can swiftly produce this with no bitter taste. The icing on the cake however is that Clipper only work with producers who are striving to improve standards of welfare for workers and their families.
Big fan of Clipper tea
Clipper is one of my favourite tea brand out there and this Everyday Tea edition does not dissapoint. Perfect on it's own or with milk, it has been my current go-to tea to keep me warm during these cold winter days. The taste is perfect, a good balance of flavours without being too overpowering or concentrated. Highly recommend it.
Tastes great
I'm usually very fussy with my tea but this was lovely and rich. It was a real good cuppa which tasted like the usual big brand one I get. The tea bags itself are a bit off putting to look at as they're brown but to know it's is all organic and bags aren't bleached is nice. Who even knew normal teabags were bleached?!