Evian Sparkling Natural Mineral Water 1L
Product Description
- Carbonated Natural Mineral Water.
- To add sparkles to your day, evian sparkling water:
- ● Is naturally filtered through layers of glacial rocks
- ● Contains naturally occurring minerals
- ● Contains a balance of minerals including calcium, magnesium and potassium
- ● 100% recyclable and recycled* bottles
- ● Bottled using 100% renewable energy
- *excludes cap and label
- Awaken your senses with pure** evian sparkling water. Naturally filtered through the pristine glacial rocks of the Alps, and now with a little extra sparkle for a water that’s dazzling, effervescent and refreshingly light.
- With a balanced mineral composition including calcium, magnesium and potassium, and naturally occurring electrolytes, evian sparkling water provides good hydration**, with a crisp and refreshing taste.
- Whether you’re at home, at the office or on the go at the gym, our 1l bottle of evian fizzy water helps you stay hydrated*** anytime, anywhere.
- ** pure like other natural mineral waters
- ***water (2L/day from all sources) contributes to the maintenance of normal physical and cognitive functions.
- Explore evian
- At evian, we’ve got a range of bottled natural mineral water to suit your life wherever you are and whatever you’re doing. From conveniently sized bottles that are easy to carry, to multipack water bottles and 1.5l bottles for the entire family, there’s a bottle of evian to help you stay hydrated** throughout the day. Now with a sparkling range too! Discover the evian 33cl sparkling water in a can.
- Learn more at evian.com
- Here at evian, we believe that we owe everything to nature. That’s why when it comes to protecting the planet and exploring ways to improve our sustainability - we’re all in.
- Certified as carbon neutral by the Carbon Trust - we continue to measure and reduce our emissions whilst offsetting any remaining impact. We use 100% renewable energy at our bottling facility and our bottles are 100% recyclable. 58% of our range in the UK is also made of recycled* material and we made the commitment for 100% of our bottles to be made of recycled material by 2025.
- evian is also a proud member of the B Corp community. For over 25 years, we’ve been in partnership with the town of Evian-les-Bains, where over 200 years ago, the evian spring was first discovered. Working together, we’re committed to protecting this natural resource so that evian water can be enjoyed today, tomorrow and always.
- Sparkling Water
- Pack size: 1L
Information
Storage
Best before date indicated on the bottle. Store in a clean, cool and dry place away from sunlight, strong odours, and chemicals.
Produce of
Product of France
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled. Once opened, consume straight away.
Name and address
- Cachat Spring,
- S.A.E.M.E,
- 74500 Evian,
- France.
- Danone Waters (UK and Ireland) Ltd.,
- PO Box 71027,
Return to
- Danone Waters (UK and Ireland) Ltd.,
- PO Box 71027,
- London,
- W4 9GQ.
- Helpline
- (UK) 0800 4580366
- (ROI) 1800 949993
Net Contents
1l
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Composition in mg/litre:
|Calcium Ca++:
|80
|Magnesium Mg++:
|26
|Sodium Na+:
|6.5
|Potassium K+:
|1
|Silica SiO2:
|15
|Bicarbonates HCO3-:
|360
|Sulphates SO4--:
|14
|Chlorides Cl-:
|10
|Nitrates NO3-:
|3.8
|Dry residue 180° C:
|345mg/L
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.