IMPERIAL LEATHER BERGOMOT SEA/MIN FOAMBURST 200ML

10x More Foam* *vs our regular shower gel Imperial Leather's unique Foamburst technology bursts into rich, creamy, voluptuous lather that glides across your skin like silk. This energising foamburst breathes Strength, power and heritage... Sensual, audacious and contemporary. A combination of tantalising fresh and fruity scents rounded off with a woody base of oakmoss, cedarwood and amber to envelop the skin in a luxurious fragrant lather, leaving you and your skin feeling energised and delicately cared for all enriched with our signature oil blend for a touch of extravagance and timeless quality.

Master Perfumers Since 1921 Our creamiest lather enriched with our signature blend Up to 40 showers per pack Great for shaving

Pack size: 200ML

Aqua, Isopentane, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Lauramine Oxide, Parfum, Acrylates/ Steareth-20 Methacrylate Crosspolymer, Acrylates/Palmeth-25 Acrylate Copolymer, Acrylates/Beheneth-25 Methacrylate Copolymer, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, Limonene, DMDM Hydantoin, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Linalool, Lactic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Benzoate, Glycerin, Mentha Aquatica Leaf Extract, Propylene Glycol, Maris Sal, Fucus Vesiculosus Extract, Laminaria Digitata Extract, Citrus Aurantium Bergamia Fruit Extract, Potassium Sorbate, CI 42090, CI 47005

Made in UK/GB

200ml ℮

