image 1 of Imperial Leather Bergomot Sea/Min Foamburst 200Ml
image 1 of Imperial Leather Bergomot Sea/Min Foamburst 200Mlimage 2 of Imperial Leather Bergomot Sea/Min Foamburst 200Ml

Imperial Leather Bergomot Sea/Min Foamburst 200Ml

5(3)
Low Everyday Price

£2.50

£1.25/100ml

10x More Foam**vs our regular shower gelImperial Leather's unique Foamburst technology bursts into rich, creamy, voluptuous lather that glides across your skin like silk. This energising foamburst breathes Strength, power and heritage...Sensual, audacious and contemporary. A combination of tantalising fresh and fruity scents rounded off with a woody base of oakmoss, cedarwood and amber to envelop the skin in a luxurious fragrant lather, leaving you and your skin feeling energised and delicately cared for all enriched with our signature oil blend for a touch of extravagance and timeless quality.
Master Perfumers Since 1921Our creamiest lather enriched with our signature blendUp to 40 showers per packGreat for shaving
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Isopentane, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Lauramine Oxide, Parfum, Acrylates/ Steareth-20 Methacrylate Crosspolymer, Acrylates/Palmeth-25 Acrylate Copolymer, Acrylates/Beheneth-25 Methacrylate Copolymer, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, Limonene, DMDM Hydantoin, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Linalool, Lactic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Benzoate, Glycerin, Mentha Aquatica Leaf Extract, Propylene Glycol, Maris Sal, Fucus Vesiculosus Extract, Laminaria Digitata Extract, Citrus Aurantium Bergamia Fruit Extract, Potassium Sorbate, CI 42090, CI 47005

Produce of

Made in UK/GB

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Point away from eyes and dispense a small amount directly into palm of hand, spread over body and rinse thoroughly. If product gets into eyes, rinse well with water. If irritation persists seek medical attention.

