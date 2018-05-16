Squeaky Bean Applewood Smoked Ham Style Slices 80G

Product Description
- Ready to Eat Ham Style Slices Made with Wheat and Pea Protein Coated with an Applewood Smoked Ham Flavour Seasoning.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Ready to Eat
- High Protein
- Source of B12 & Iron
- Low Saturated Fat
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 80G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Vegetable Protein (20%) (Wheat, Pea), Wheat Gluten, Sunflower Oil, Potato Protein, Pea Protein, Flavourings, Preservative: Potassium Lactate, Potassium Acetate, Gelling Agent: Agar, Salt, Dextrose, Citrus Fibre, Demerara Sugar, Radish Concentrate, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Yeast Extract, Cornflour, Apple Wood Smoked Paprika, Carrot Concentrate, Burnt Sugar, Onion Powder, Iron, Zinc, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.Do not exceed use by date. For use by date see front of pack.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Squeaky Bean,
- Discovery House,
- 11 Wells Place,
- RH1 3AS,
- UK.
Return to
- Squeaky Bean,
- Discovery House,
- 11 Wells Place,
- RH1 3AS,
- UK.
- Squeaky Bean,
- Suite 163,
- 21 Botanic Avenue,
- Belfast,
- BT7 1JJ,
- NI.
Net Contents
80g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|737kJ / 176kcal
|Fat
|5.7g
|Of which Saturates
|0.7g
|Carbohydrates
|7.8g
|Of which Sugars
|1.2g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|Protein
|22g
|Salt
|1.3g
|Vitamin B12
|(15% NRV*) 0.50µg
|Iron
|(15% NRV*) 2.8mg
|Zinc
|(15% NRV*) 1.7mg
|*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
