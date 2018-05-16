We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Squeaky Bean Applewood Smoked Ham Style Slices 80G

Squeaky Bean Applewood Smoked Ham Style Slices 80G

Product Description

  • Ready to Eat Ham Style Slices Made with Wheat and Pea Protein Coated with an Applewood Smoked Ham Flavour Seasoning.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Ready to Eat
  • High Protein
  • Source of B12 & Iron
  • Low Saturated Fat
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 80G
  • Low Saturated Fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Vegetable Protein (20%) (Wheat, Pea), Wheat Gluten, Sunflower Oil, Potato Protein, Pea Protein, Flavourings, Preservative: Potassium Lactate, Potassium Acetate, Gelling Agent: Agar, Salt, Dextrose, Citrus Fibre, Demerara Sugar, Radish Concentrate, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Yeast Extract, Cornflour, Apple Wood Smoked Paprika, Carrot Concentrate, Burnt Sugar, Onion Powder, Iron, Zinc, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.Do not exceed use by date. For use by date see front of pack.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Squeaky Bean,
  • Discovery House,
  • 11 Wells Place,
  • RH1 3AS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Squeaky Bean,
  • Discovery House,
  • 11 Wells Place,
  • RH1 3AS,
  • UK.
  • Squeaky Bean,
  • Suite 163,
  • 21 Botanic Avenue,
  • Belfast,
  • BT7 1JJ,
  • NI.

Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy737kJ / 176kcal
Fat5.7g
Of which Saturates0.7g
Carbohydrates7.8g
Of which Sugars1.2g
Fibre2.0g
Protein22g
Salt1.3g
Vitamin B12(15% NRV*) 0.50µg
Iron(15% NRV*) 2.8mg
Zinc(15% NRV*) 1.7mg
*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value-
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

