Takul Halal Kitchen Chilli Con Carne & Rice 400G

Product Description
- Mexican spiced British beef, kidney beans, onion and red pepper in a chilli tomato sauce served with steamed rice
- Takul is about making life easier & tastier, with the peace of mind that everything we create is 100% Halal. From our Halal Kitchen to yours
- Packed in a protective atmosphere.
- Microwave in 6 Mins
- Chilli rating - Hot - 3
- Halal
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Steamed Rice (Basmati Rice, Water), Beef (14%), Tomato, Water, Red Kidney Bean (7%), Onion (5%), Red Pepper (3%), Tomato Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Puree, Coriander, Barley Malt Vinegar, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Cumin Powder, Paprika Powder, Chilli Powder, Thyme, Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts and Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated between 0°C and 5°C. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 day and by the 'use by' date. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and consume within one month. To thaw, remove from freezer and place in refrigerator for approximately 24 hours. Once thawed, do not re-freeze. For 'use by' see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Remove sleeve and pierce film lid. Place on a microwaveable plate.
800W - 3 mins, 900W - 2 1/2 mins, peel back film and stir. Heat for a further 3 mins.
Allow to stand for 1 minute before serving.
Instructions: For best results microwave.
Peel back film and stir half way through heating.
All appliances vary, these instructions are given as a guide only.
Ensure product is piping hot before serving.
Do not reheat.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove sleeve and pierce film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven 180°C / Fan 160°C / Gas Mark 4, 40-45 mins.
Produce of
Produced and packed in the UK using beef from the UK
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 serving
Warnings
- WARNING: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may still remain.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable
Name and address
- takul.co.uk
Net Contents
400g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 400g serving
|Energy
|592kJ
|2368kJ
|-
|141kcal
|564kcal
|Fat
|5.3g
|21.2g
|of which saturates
|1.6g
|6.4g
|Carbohydrate
|16.7g
|66.8g
|of which sugars
|2.1g
|8.4g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|7.6g
|Protein
|6.0g
|24.0g
|Salt
|0.42g
|1.68g
|-
|-
Safety information
