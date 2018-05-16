Al'fez Smoky Harissa Tagine Sauce 450G

Product Description
- A tomato based cooking sauce with chilli paste and dried chillies
- Many Moroccan dishes take their name from a tagine, the clay or ceramic vessel in which they were traditionally cooked. Al'Fez cooking sauces have been developed with hob cooking in mind, so you don't need to own or use a tagine when using our sauces. The name Harissa comes from the Arabic verb 'harasa' meaning 'to pound' or 'break into pieces'. It's thought to originate from Tunisia, where shoppers in spice souks watch it being pounded out while waiting.
- Perfect with chicken
- An aromatic spiced tomato cooking sauce with chilli paste and dried chillies
- Quick & easy
- Chili rating - Medium - 2
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 0.45KG
Information
Ingredients
Water, Tomato (30%), Dates, Sugar, Minced Chilli Paste (4%) [Chilli Pepper (4%), Salt, Acid (Acetic Acid)], Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Tomato Purée (3%), Garlic Purée, Modified Maize Starch, Spices, Red Onion Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Dried Crushed Red Chilli, Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Dried Coriander Leaf, Paprika Extract
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts and Nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 3 days. Best Before End: See Lid.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Leigh,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
- AB Foods Polska Sp. z o.o.,
- ul. Przemysłowa 2,
Return to
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Leigh,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
- UK: 0800 0195 617
- ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|410kJ/98kcal
|Fat
|3.9g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|13.9g
|of which sugars
|10.2g
|Protein
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.66g
