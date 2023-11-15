Imperial Leather Moisting Flower & Vanilla Wash 500Ml

Imperial Leather Moisting Flwr & Vani Wash 500ml

Introducing New & improved Imperial Leather luxurious handwashes. Cocoon your hands in our richest, creamiest lather ever, enriched with our signature oil blend for a touch of extravagance and timeless quality. Choose Imperial Leather's Cotton Flower & Vanilla Orchid to upgrade your regular hand washing routine, bursting with notes of Seville orange and cassis, interlocked with silken rose petals and moonlit jasmine. The sumptuous heart notes are sweetened by a whisper of caramel and a honeyed amber accord, intertwined with smooth and mellow sandalwood. Lingering soft cashmere musk gently kisses the skin in a cloud of blissful happiness. Velvety soft, cushioned lather leaves hands soft and smooth, wash after wash, with a beautiful display-worthy design. Ultimate indulgence, disguised as handwash!

Master Perfumers Since 1921 Our creamiest lather enriched with our signature blend Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Parfum/Fragrance, Sodium Benzoate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Lactic Acid, Glycol Distearate, Glyceryl Oleate, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Polyquaternium-7, Propylene Glycol, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, CI 60730/ Violet 2

Produce of

Made in UK/GB

Net Contents

500ml ℮