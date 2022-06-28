Kirsty's Vegetable Lasagne 300G
This 287g (Oven Baked) Meal Contains:
- Energy
- 998kJ
-
- 237kcal
- 12%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 8.4g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.3g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 7.8g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.79g
- 30%of the reference intake
low
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g
Product Description
- Vegetables in a Tomato Sauce in Between Layers of Gluten Free Lasagne Sheets Topped with a Dairy Free Béchamel Sauce.
- Hello...
- I genuinely believe that the food we eat is intrinsically linked to how we feel, both on the inside and out. Therefore all our recipes are thoughtfully created to make free-from food as delicious, nutritious and satisfying as can be.
- Here at Kirsty's, we're a small but passionate bunch who greatly care about our impact on both people and our beautiful planet. Find out some of the little things we're doing to help make a difference over on our website.
- Why not try...
- Apple Pie
- Deep layers of apple encased in delicious flaky & crispy gluten free pastry, it's so delicious you have to give it a try!
- Thoughtful food
- Dairy and Gluten Free
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
Vegetable Ragu Sauce (69%) [Chopped Tomatoes (37%) [Tomatoes, Tomato Juice, Citric Acid], Red Pepper (12%), Onions (9%), Water, Carrots (7%), Courgette (7%), Mushrooms (5%), Spinach (3%), Tomato Puree, Vegetable Oil, Garlic Puree, Caster Sugar, Vegetable Stock [Salt, Potato Starch, Onion, Garlic, Tomato, Spices [Turmeric, Mace, Nutmeg, Ground Black Pepper], Herbs [Lovage, Parsley]], Red Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Oregano, Basil, Ground Black Pepper, Ground Bay Leaf], Bechamel Sauce (23%)[Potato Milk [Water, Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Protein, Acidity Regulator (Di-and Mono-Sodium Phosphate), Calcium Carbonate, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavour, Vitamins (D, Riboflavin, B12, Folic Acid)], Gluten Free Flour, Nutritional Yeast, Ground Black Pepper, Vegetable Stock, Salt], Lasagne Sheets [Gluten Free Flour Mix [Rice, Tapioca, Maize, Buckwheat] (Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Pea Protein, Rice Starch, Stabilisers: Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Locust Bean Gum, Xanthan Gum, Salt, Vegetable Fibre: Psyllium), Water]
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C.Use by date is indicated on front of pack. Once cooked, consume immediately. Do not re-freeze after defrosting.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: The following are guidelines only. Cooking times may vary. Always ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving. For best results oven bake from frozen. Do not reheat.
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 190°C, 170°C Fan Oven, Gas Mark 5. Remove outer packaging and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven and heat for 50 minutes and serve.
Produce of
Made in the UK with Chopped Tomatoes from Greece
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 serving
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recyclable
Name and address
- Kirsty's (Worthenshaws Ltd.),
- Harrogate,
- HG3 2SG.
- Kirsty's,
- EU: 29 Patrick Street,
- Kilkenny,
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per meal (Oven baked)*
|Energy kJ
|348kJ
|998kJ
|Energy kcal
|83kcal
|237kcal
|Fat
|2.9g
|8.4g
|(of which saturates)
|0.5g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrates
|10.2g
|29.3g
|(of which sugars)
|2.7g
|7.8g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|4.9g
|Protein
|3.1g
|8.9g
|Salt
|0.62g
|1.79g
|*Typical weight when oven baked 287g
|-
|-
