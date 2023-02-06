Heinz Burger Sauce 418G
Product Description
- Creamy sauce with tastes of mustard and dill.
- Rich & Herby
- Pack size: 418G
Information
Ingredients
Sunflower Oil, Water, Tomato Puree 15%, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Egg Yolk, Salt, Modified Cornflour, Dill 1.1%, Barley Malt Vinegar, Molasses, Invert Sugar Syrup, Onion, Tamarind Extract, Garlic, Spices, Lemon Oil, Mustard Powder, Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Flavourings, Colour (Riboflavins), Dill Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Mustard
Storage
After opening refrigerate. Best before - see cap.
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrock,
Return to
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- UK Careline 0800 52 85757
- H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrock,
- Co. Dublin.
- (ROI 1800 995311)
Net Contents
418g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving (15g)
|Energy
|1540kJ
|231kJ
|-
|375kcal
|56kcal
|Fat
|36g
|5.3g
|- saturates
|3.1g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|12g
|1.8g
|- sugars
|9.3g
|1.4g
|Protein
|1.0g
|0.1g
|Salt
|2.1g
|0.31g
|of which
|-
|-
|Servings per bottle - approx. 28
|-
|-
