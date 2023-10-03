Garnier Skin Active Hydrating Deep Cleanser 250ml

Garnier Skin Atv Hydrating Deep Cleanser 250ml

Daily Deep Cleansing: Removes make-up, deeply cleanses residual dirt oil & impurities. Hydrating, Protecting & Purifying Formula: This gentle cleansing formula, is enriched with Hyaluronic Acid which is known to help lock in moisture and has a hydrating effect. Ceramides help protect the skin barrier against water loss and external aggressors and Clay is known for drawing out impurities while deeply purifying pores. Fragrance Free/ Sulphate Free Formula: Suitable for Sensitive Skin. Vegan Formula - no animal derived ingredients or by-products. Recycled Plastic Bottle - excluding pump, colourants & additives. How Does It Work? This formula is enriched with: Hyaluronic Acid: helps lock-in moisture and has a super hydrating effect Ceramides: known to protect the skin barrier against water loss and external aggressors Clay: known for drawing out impurities while deeply purifying pores Formula is fragrance free & Sulphate free. Proven Results*: Immediate: - 100% agree dirt, oil & impurities were cleansed - 100% agree formula was gentle on skin and skin felt soothed After 2 weeks of use: - 96% said skin felt hydrated - 100% agree that skin felt smoother - 98% agree skin looked renewed and brighter *Consumer test, 60 women Green Commitments: Leaping Bunny Approved - All Garnier products globally are officially approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny Programme, the leading organisation working to end animal testing worldwide, and the recognised Cruelty Free Gold Standard. Vegan Formula - no animal derived ingredients or by products

This gentle hydrating cleanser is trusted by Garnier's board of dermatologists to deeply cleanse all skin types, even sensitive skin. The formula effectively removes make up and deeply eliminates impurities. This daily face cleanser is also proven to minimise enlarged pores & irregular skin texture, all while protecting your skin barrier.

Leaping bunny approved by cruelty free international

Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

2050635 24, Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate, Coco-Betaine, Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate, Sodium Chloride Niacinamide, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, PEG-55 Propylene Glycol Oleate, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sodium Hydroxide, 2-Oleamido-1, 3-Octadecanediol, Kaolin, Coconut Acid, Propylene Glycol, Caprylyl Glycol, Citric Acid, Polyquaternium-53, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Sodium Benzoate, Salicylic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Chlorphenesin

Net Contents

250ml

Preparation and Usage