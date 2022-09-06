We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Belazu Sherry Reserva Vinegar 250Ml

Belazu Sherry Reserva Vinegar 250Ml
£5.95
£2.38/100ml

Product Description

  • Reserva Sherry Vinegar PDO
  • Notable for its powerful aroma, our Sherry Vinegar has complex flavours of vanilla and wine-soaked wood.
  • Acidity 7%
  • Aged for at least 2 years in American oak barrels
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Sherry Vinegar 100% (Sulphites)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Produce of

Product of Spain

Warnings

  NATURAL PRODUCTS CAN PRODUCE SEDIMENTS

Name and address

  • Belazu Ingredient Company,
  • 74 Long Drive,
  • Greenford,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB6 8LZ.
  • WJFG Europe SLU,

Return to

  • Belazu Ingredient Company,
  • 74 Long Drive,
  • Greenford,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB6 8LZ.
  • contactus@belazu.com

Net Contents

250ml

Safety information

NATURAL PRODUCTS CAN PRODUCE SEDIMENTS

1 Review

really nice flavour-used for salad dressings and i

5 stars

really nice flavour-used for salad dressings and is also good in soups and stews etc. dressings are also good used over chicken and fish-or steak.yummy!

