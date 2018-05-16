We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

North Brewing Co Future Skies Citrus Ipa 440Ml

5(2)Write a review
North Brewing Co Future Skies Citrus Ipa 440Ml
£3.00
£6.82/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 440ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley, Oats, Hops, Yeast, Lemon

Allergy Information

  • Allergens in bold

Alcohol Units

2.6

ABV

6.0% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before: See Bottom

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink Fresh

Name and address

  • UK Brewed and Canned by:
  • NORTH BREWING CO,
  • Springwell,
  • Buslingthorpe Lane,
  • Leeds,
  • LS7 2DF.

Net Contents

440ml ℮

Best Low ABV Craft Beer

5 stars

Stunner of a citrus IPA. If you like Pinata, you'll like this! Not too fruity and a noce change to the standard IPA's

Perfect sunshine beer!

5 stars

Truly delightful! Soft and refreshing, full of bright citrus zest! Lovely on a hot summers day!

