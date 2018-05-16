We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Magic Rock Stiggy Pop Ne Ipa 440Ml

Magic Rock Stiggy Pop Ne Ipa 440Ml
£3.50
£7.96/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Find more magic: magicrockbrewing.com
  • Think and Drink Magic
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 440ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Rye

Alcohol Units

3.2

ABV

7.3% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before: See base

Produce of

Brewed and canned in the UK

Warnings

  • Pour carefully may contain sediment

Name and address

  • Willow Lane,
  • Huddersfield,
  • HD1 5EB,
  • UK.

Importer address

  • Grand Cru Beers,
  • Unit 95 Lagan Road,
  • Dublin,
  • D11 VX90,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • HQ: Willow Lane,
  • Huddersfield,
  • HD1 5EB,
  • UK.
  • EU: Grand Cru Beers,
  • Unit 95 Lagan Road,
  • Dublin,
  • D11 VX90,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

440ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100ml):
Energy212kJ/50kcal

Safety information



