Tesco Health Hair, Skin & Nails 30 Tablets

Tesco Health Hair, Skin & Nails 30 Tablets

3.8(4)
£3.25

£0.11/each

Vegetarian

Multivitamins and minerals food supplement.
A daily supplement to support general wellbeing containing 22 nutrients. Formulated with †selenium which supports the maintenance of normal hair and nails and ††iodine which supports the maintenance of normal skin.Supports healthy hair†, skin†† & nails†. 1 a day. Vitamin D3, 5.0µg, 100%*, Vitamin E, 40mg α TE, 33%*, Vitamin C, 60mg, 75%*, Thiamin (Vitamin B1), 8.0mg, 727%*, Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), 4.0 mg, 286%*, Niacin, 18mg NE, 113%*, Vitamin B6, 10mg, 714%, Folic Acid 400µg, 200%*, Vitamin B12, 9.0µg, 360%*, Biotin, 45µg, 90%*, Pantothenic Acid, 40mg, 667%*, Magnesium, 75.0mg, 20%*, Iron, 12mg, 86%*, Zinc, 15mg, 150%*, Copper, 1.0mg, 100%*, Manganese, 0.50mg, 25%*, Selenium, 100µg, 182%*, Chromium, 50µg, 125%*, Iodine, 200µg, 133%*, Beta Carotene, 2mg, , Cysteine, 10mg, , Grape Extract, 16mg, . *NRV = Nutrient Reference Value. No NRV established.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Bulking Agents (Microcrystalline Cellulose, Cross-linked Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Magnesium Oxide, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Pantothenic Acid, Ferrous Fumarate, Glazing Agents (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Talc), Niacin, Anti-caking Agents (Silicon Dioxide, Magnesium Salts of Fatty Acids), Zinc Oxide, Cysteine, Vitamin B6, Grape Extract (Sulphites), Thiamin, Riboflavin, Cupric Sulphate, Beta-Carotene, Manganese Sulphate, Folic Acid, Antioxidants (Alpha-Tocopherol, Sodium Ascorbate), Potassium Iodide, Chromium (III) Chloride, Sodium Selenite, Biotin, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

30 Servings

Net Contents

30 Tablets

