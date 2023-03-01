Tesco Health Hair, Skin & Nails 30 Tablets

Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet..Keep out of reach and sight of young children..If you are pregnant or planning a pregnancy, we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.If you are under medical supervision we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.THIS PRODUCT CONTAINS IRON, WHICH IF TAKEN IN EXCESS, MAY BE HARMFUL TO VERY YOUNG CHILDREN.A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important..FOR SAFETY: Do not use if inner seal is broken.Do not exceed the recommended daily dose.

A daily supplement to support general wellbeing containing 22 nutrients. Formulated with †selenium which supports the maintenance of normal hair and nails and ††iodine which supports the maintenance of normal skin. Supports healthy hair†, skin†† & nails†. 1 a day. Vitamin D3, 5.0µg, 100%*, Vitamin E, 40mg α TE, 33%*, Vitamin C, 60mg, 75%*, Thiamin (Vitamin B1), 8.0mg, 727%*, Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), 4.0 mg, 286%*, Niacin, 18mg NE, 113%*, Vitamin B6, 10mg, 714%, Folic Acid 400µg, 200%*, Vitamin B12, 9.0µg, 360%*, Biotin, 45µg, 90%*, Pantothenic Acid, 40mg, 667%*, Magnesium, 75.0mg, 20%*, Iron, 12mg, 86%*, Zinc, 15mg, 150%*, Copper, 1.0mg, 100%*, Manganese, 0.50mg, 25%*, Selenium, 100µg, 182%*, Chromium, 50µg, 125%*, Iodine, 200µg, 133%*, Beta Carotene, 2mg, , Cysteine, 10mg, , Grape Extract, 16mg, . *NRV = Nutrient Reference Value. No NRV established.

