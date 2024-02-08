We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ottimo Four Cheese Ravioli 300G

Ottimo Four Cheese Ravioli 300G

£3.00

£10.00/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Amounts per serving (165g cooked)
Energy
1184kJ
281kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
7.3g

-

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.8g

-

19%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.5g

-

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.87g

-

15%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Cooked Per 100g

Quick Frozen Pasta Parcel with a Four Cheese Filling
Ciao from Ottimo!A tasty mouthwatering range of the most amazing, freshly made (& then quickly frozen) pastas. Made to make your life easier.
Pasta made in Ireland using Durum Wheat Semolina of EU and non-EU origin. Made with cheeses of EU and non-EU origin.
Fresh Frozen Pasta Italian Inspired RecipePasta PerfectionFilled with a Mouthwatering Mix of Four CheesesReady in 4 Mins Cook from FrozenFree from Artificial Colours, Preservatives & FlavoursSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

Pasta (50%) (Durum Wheat Semolina, Water, Pasteurised Whole Liquid Egg), Four Cheese Filling (33%) [Water, Processed Cheese (8%) (Cheese (Milk), Butter (Milk), Water, Milk Proteins, Salt), Ricotta Cheese (8%) (Milk), Dehydrated Potato Flake, Mozzarella Cheese (1.5%) (Milk), Cheese Powder (Cheese Powder (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk)), Cream Cheese (1%) (Cream Cheese (Milk), Milk Proteins, Salt), Skimmed Milk Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Garlic Powder, Ground White Pepper], Water

Allergy Information

For allergens (including Cereals containing Gluten), see ingredients in Bold.

Number of uses

Average number of portions per pack: 2

Net Contents

300g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

