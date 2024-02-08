Ottimo Four Cheese Ravioli 300G

Quick Frozen Pasta Parcel with a Four Cheese Filling

Ciao from Ottimo! A tasty mouthwatering range of the most amazing, freshly made (& then quickly frozen) pastas. Made to make your life easier.

Pasta made in Ireland using Durum Wheat Semolina of EU and non-EU origin. Made with cheeses of EU and non-EU origin.

Fresh Frozen Pasta Italian Inspired Recipe Pasta Perfection Filled with a Mouthwatering Mix of Four Cheeses Ready in 4 Mins Cook from Frozen Free from Artificial Colours, Preservatives & Flavours Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

Pasta (50%) (Durum Wheat Semolina, Water, Pasteurised Whole Liquid Egg), Four Cheese Filling (33%) [Water, Processed Cheese (8%) (Cheese (Milk), Butter (Milk), Water, Milk Proteins, Salt), Ricotta Cheese (8%) (Milk), Dehydrated Potato Flake, Mozzarella Cheese (1.5%) (Milk), Cheese Powder (Cheese Powder (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk)), Cream Cheese (1%) (Cream Cheese (Milk), Milk Proteins, Salt), Skimmed Milk Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Garlic Powder, Ground White Pepper], Water

Allergy Information

For allergens (including Cereals containing Gluten), see ingredients in Bold.

Number of uses

Average number of portions per pack: 2

Net Contents

300g ℮

Additives