Tesco Finest 2 Beer Battered Haddock Fillets 365G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 833kJ / 199kcal
Product Description
- Skinless and boneless haddock (Melanogrammus aeglefinus) fillets in a Black Sheep Ale™ batter coating.
- Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. The haddock in this product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org Subtly sweet, wild caught haddock perfectly complemented by our light and bubbly batter, a unique recipe made with Black Sheep Ale™ selected for its distinctively smooth, bittersweet taste.
- Wild Caught Chunky Haddock Fillets Coated in our unique crisp and bubbly Black Sheep Ale™ batter
- Pack size: 365G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Haddock (Fish) (68%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Black Sheep Ale™ (contains Barley, Wheat), Flavourings, Rice Flour, Palm Oil, Tapioca Starch, Gram Flour, Salt, Dextrose, Wheat Fibre, Maize Flour, Wheat Gluten, Cornflour, Dried Skimmed Milk, Colour (Paprika Extract).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Remove all packaging including parchment paper. 205°C/Fan 185°C/Gas 6 18-20 mins Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
365g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical fillet (183g)
|Energy
|833kJ / 199kcal
|1524kJ / 364kcal
|Fat
|9.6g
|17.6g
|Saturates
|1.5g
|2.7g
|Carbohydrate
|12.5g
|22.9g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|1.7g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|1.6g
|Protein
|15.1g
|27.7g
|Salt
|0.48g
|0.88g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
