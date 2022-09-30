Bulldog Ultimate Beard Care Kit
Product Description
- BULLDOG ULTIMATE BEARD CARE KIT
- World Land Trust™
- Carton - Carbon - Balance
- www.carbonbalancedprinter.com
- Registration No. CBP2230
- Plastic free outer packaging
- Our outer packaging is made entirely from World Land Trust Carbon Balanced Paper.
- Original ultimate beard care kit
- Beard Shampoo & Conditioner
- Cleanses & conditions beards to leave them soft, fresh and nourished
- Beard Oil
- Softens, tames & conditions beards
- Beard Balm
- Conditions & softens beards
- Bulldog Understands Men
- At Bulldog, we believe in making products for men that unlock the true potential of natural ingredients. That's why our Original Ultimate Beard Care Kit combines its hero ingredient Aloe Vera with our expert scientific knowledge to help you look and feel your best.
- Beard Comb made in China
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C023337, www.fsc.org
- Tames & conditions your beard
- + Aloe vera
- With Natural Ingredients
- Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
Information
Ingredients
Original Beard Shampoo & Conditioner: Aqua (Water), Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Cocoyl Methyl Isethionate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Sodium Chloride, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Methyl Isethionate, Sodium Benzoate, Coconut Acid, Citric Acid, Parfum (Fragrance)*, Potassium Sorbate, Camelina Sativa Seed Oil, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Limonene, Glycerin, Sodium Cocoate, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, Tocopherol, Original Beard Oil: Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Cocos Nucifera *(Coconut) Oil, Borago Officinalis Seed Oil, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Camelina Sativa Seed Oil, Parfum (Fragrance)*, Limonene, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Tocopherol, Evernia Prunastri (Oakmoss) Extract, Linalool, Citronellol, Geraniol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Citral, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, Original Beard Balm: Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Alo Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Isopropyl Palmitate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Pentaerythrityl Distearate, Sodium Polyitaconate, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Camelina Sativa Seed Oil, Panthenol, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Parfum (Fragrance)*, Benzoic Acid, Tocopherol, Dehydroacetic Acid, Limonene, Sodium Hydroxide, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, Linalool, Evernia Prunastri (Oakmoss) Extract, Citronellol, Geraniol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, *A blend of Natural Ingredients
Produce of
Products made in the United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- Step 1: Cleanse
- Step 2: Condition
- Step 3: Style
- Original Beard Shampoo & Conditioner
- Directions: Apply a small amount, massage well into beard and rinse thoroughly.
- Original Beard Oil
- Directions: Drop the desired amount of oil into palm. Apply evenly to facial hair and skin.
- Original Beard Balm
- Directions: Rub a small amount into hands and apply evenly over beard.
Name and address
- Bulldog Skincare,
- London,
- W10 5AD,
- UK.
- Wilkinson Sword,
- Schützenstr. 110,
Distributor address
- Edgewell Personal Care:
- Australia, Pty Ltd,
- 11 Talavera Road,
- NSW 2113.
- New Zealand, ULC,
- 128 Parnell Road,
Return to
- bulldogskincare.com
- Bulldog Skincare,
- London,
- W10 5AD,
- UK.
