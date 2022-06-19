We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Zizzi Vegan Praline Brownie 2 Pack 170G

5(1)Write a review
Zizzi Vegan Praline Brownie 2 Pack 170G
£ 3.00
£17.65/kg

Per Brownie

Energy
1466kJ
351kcal
18%of the reference intake
Fat
19.7g

-

28%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.2g

-

41%of the reference intake
Sugars
22.4g

-

25%of the reference intake
Salt
0.20g

-

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1724kJ / 413kcal

Product Description

  • Vegan dark chocolate brownie with a hazelnut praline sauce.
  • In our restaurants or at home, we like things a bit different at Zizzi. Because what's a world without a few twists?
  • Sweet craving? We've got you covered. Brownie lovers behold vegan brownie perfection. Chock-full of nuttiness with praline sauce layered through dark chocolate brownie heaven. Come on, let's live a little.
  • Lasagne Craving?
  • Find our vegan lasagne in the frozen aisle.
  • 2 Chocolate brownie portions
  • I'm vegan
  • Pack size: 170G

Information

Ingredients

Dark Chocolate (24%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithins; Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Almond Drink (Water, Sugar, Almonds, Tricalcium Phosphate, Sea Salt, Stabilisers: Locust Bean Gum, Gellan Gum; Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithins; Riboflavin, Vitamin B12, Vitamin E, Vitamin D2), Gluten Free Flour (Flour Blend (Rice, Potato, Tapioca, Maize, Buckwheat), Raising Agents: Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Carbonates; Thickener: Xanthan Gum), Caster Sugar, Margarine (Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Coconut Milk (Coconut, Water), Hazelnuts (6%), Hazelnut Praline Sauce (6%) (Hazelnuts, Sugar, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithins), Cocoa Powder, Flavouring (Colour: Sulphite Ammonia Caramel), Salt

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold capital letters.

Storage

Keep frozen and store flat.Keep at -18°C or cooler. (*** compartment of freezer). Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Address UK:
  • Zizzi Restaurants Ltd,
  • 3rd Floor,
  • Capital House,
  • 25 Chapel Street,
  • London,

Return to

  • Go on, say it! We'd love to hear your feedback:
  • Address UK:
  • Zizzi Restaurants Ltd,
  • 3rd Floor,
  • Capital House,
  • 25 Chapel Street,
  • London,
  • NW1 5DH.
  • Email: care@zizzi.co.uk
  • Website: zizzi.co.uk
  • Address ROI:
  • Zizzi Restaurants,

Net Contents

170g ℮

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

This brownie was moreish, chocolately and very sof

5 stars

This brownie was moreish, chocolately and very soft! Would purchase again. Fab vegan option

