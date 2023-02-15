Starbucks Caffe Latte Chilled Coffee 750Ml

Great
Bloomin lovely! And great value.
Lovely coffee treat at home
Great product which I bought as part of a promotion. Lovely to have an at home coffee treat without having to leave the house!
Nice to have in the fridge
Nice to have an authentic iced coffee kn yhe fridge at home. It is quite sweet so not everyone will like that and is expensive for a few servings but much cheaper than the equivalent at starbucks. Bought as part of a promotion
love it
I love this proudct so much its really tatsy id buy again
Smooth iced coffee
Delicious smooth tasting iced coffee in a handy recyclable pack.A great Starbucks product and I would definitely recommend.Bought as part of a promotion.
Lovely coffee drink
Really nice. Like a coffee milk shake. Buy this often when on offer
Great to keep in fridge
Really enjoy having this at home as a nice treat. Decent size to keep in fridge. Tastes lovely I slso like it doesnt need to be stored in fridge prior to use. I bought as part of a promotion but have bought again since
Refreshing
Bought as part of a promtion. Taste is too sweet and sickly for my liking
A great coffee treat
A very good quality cold coffee. Creamy but with a good coffee hit. Not too sweet. Great to keep in the fridge for a coffee treat. I bought on a promotion.
Strong and tasty
It is strong and tasty, but too sweet. It’s bought in a promotion.