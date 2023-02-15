We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

date 2023-02-15

Starbucks Caffe Latte Chilled Coffee 750Ml

£3.75
£0.50/100ml
£3.75
£0.50/100ml

Product Description

  • Milk drink with Starbucks® Arabica coffee. UHT.
  • Committed to 100% Ethical Coffee Sourcing in partnership with Conservation International.
  • starbucks.com/social-impact
  • The NEW Starbucks® Multiserve Caffè Latte iced coffee is inspired by a true Starbucks coffeehouse original. It’s a chilled blend of bold espresso and creamy milk. Your coffeehouse favourite - now in the comfort of your own home. It has the same great taste of your favourite Caffè Latte, but now in a convenient bigger pack, which delivers more coffee, more value for 'at home' chilled coffee moments.
  • To enjoy our tasty Starbucks® Multiserve Caffè Latte at its best, serve it chilled or over the ice and gently shake to wake the flavours. Be sure to look out for our other Multiserve chilled coffee: Caramel Macchiato.
  • Starbucks is completely passionate about coffee, going to great lengths to get the best taste in every cup and achieve the best coffee flavour. Starbucks® coffees are made with 100% arabica coffee and our commitment to ethical coffee sourcing remains a priority through our Coffee and Farmer Equity (C.A.F.E) Practices program.
  • C.A.F.E Practices has been the cornerstone of our ethical sourcing approach to buying and selling coffee since 2004. Developed in collaboration with Conservation International, C.A.F.E Practices is a verification program that measures farms against economic, social and environmental criteria, all designed to promote transparent profitable and sustainable coffee growing practices while also protecting the well-being of coffee farmers and workers, their families and their communities. For more details please visit: https://stories.starbucks.com/press/2020/cafe-practices-starbucks-approach-to-ethically-sourcing-coffee/
  • Pure-Pak®, Sense
  • Our cardboard is made of material from well-managed, FSC® -certified forests and other controlled sources.
  • ISCC - contributing to responsible sourcing of bio-based materials, www.iscc-system.org
  • FSC© - Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC© C081801, www.fsc.org
  • © 2022 Starbucks Corporation
  • Bold espresso
  • Creamy milk
  • 100% Arabica Coffee Drink
  • The Perfect Blend
  • The NEW Starbucks® Multiserve Caffè Latte iced coffee is inspired by a true Starbucks coffeehouse original.
  • It’s a chilled blend of bold espresso and creamy milk.
  • The same great taste of your favourite Caffè Latte, but in a convenient bigger pack, which delivers more coffee, more value for 'at home' chilled coffee moments.
  • To enjoy our tasty Starbucks® Multiserve Caffè Latte at its best, serve it chilled or over the ice and gently shake to wake the flavours.
  • Be sure to look out for our other Multiserve chilled coffee: Caramel Macchiato.
  • Starbucks® coffees are made with 100% arabica coffee and verified as responsibly sourced by Coffee and Farmer Equity (C.A.F.E.) Practices. Developed in collaboration with Conservation International, C.A.F.E Practices is a veri-fication program that measures farms against economic, social and environmental criteria. For more details please visit: https://stories.starbucks.com/press/2020/cafe-practices-starbucks-approach-to-ethically-sourcing-coffee/
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Ingredients

3.1% Fat Milk (75%), Starbucks® Arabica Coffee (Water, Coffee Extract) (19.2%), Sugar (4.7%), Chicory Inulin, Natural Coffee Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids of Vegetable Origin), Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Guar Gum)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Best Before: See top of carton.

Preparation and Usage

  • The Perfect Serve
  • Quality from Starbucks Creativity from You
  • 1 Shake
  • 2 Pour
  • 3 Enjoy Cold!

Warnings

  • High caffeine content (47mg/100ml).

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Arla Foods Amba,
  • 8260 Viby,
  • Denmark.

Importer address

  • Arla Foods Limited,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • UK customer service contact: 0113 382 7009
  • Arla Foods Limited,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB,
  • UK.
  • www.arlafoods.co.uk

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:
Energy301kJ/72kcal
Fat2,6g
of which saturates1,7g
Carbohydrate8,9g
of which sugars8,5g
Protein2,8g
Salt0,08g

Safety information

High caffeine content (47mg/100ml).

Great

5 stars

Bloomin lovely! And great value.

Lovely coffee treat at home

5 stars

Great product which I bought as part of a promotion. Lovely to have an at home coffee treat without having to leave the house!

Nice to have in the fridge

4 stars

Nice to have an authentic iced coffee kn yhe fridge at home. It is quite sweet so not everyone will like that and is expensive for a few servings but much cheaper than the equivalent at starbucks. Bought as part of a promotion

love it

5 stars

I love this proudct so much its really tatsy id buy again

Smooth iced coffee

5 stars

Delicious smooth tasting iced coffee in a handy recyclable pack.A great Starbucks product and I would definitely recommend.Bought as part of a promotion.

Lovely coffee drink

4 stars

Really nice. Like a coffee milk shake. Buy this often when on offer

Great to keep in fridge

5 stars

Really enjoy having this at home as a nice treat. Decent size to keep in fridge. Tastes lovely I slso like it doesnt need to be stored in fridge prior to use. I bought as part of a promotion but have bought again since

Refreshing

3 stars

Bought as part of a promtion. Taste is too sweet and sickly for my liking

A great coffee treat

5 stars

A very good quality cold coffee. Creamy but with a good coffee hit. Not too sweet. Great to keep in the fridge for a coffee treat. I bought on a promotion.

Strong and tasty

5 stars

It is strong and tasty, but too sweet. It’s bought in a promotion.

