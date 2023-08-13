We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Derma V10 Rescue Oil 75Ml

Derma V10 Rescue Oil 75Ml

5(2)
Write a review

£3.15

£4.20/100ml

Vegan

Derma V10 Rescue Oil 75ml Love Yourself for Less
Specially Formulated to Help With:Stretch marks, scars, dry skin, ageing skin, blemishesRescue Oil has been specially formulated to help with:- Reduce the appearance of stretch marks- Scar tissue- Dry, dehydrated skin conditions- Blemished skin- After sun treatmentDerma V10 Rescue Oil is a specialist blend of natural oils which soothes and improves the appearance of the skin and nails. With regular use Rescue Oil assists in restoring the skin's natural moisture balance and the rejuvenation of wrinkled, sagging skin. Rescue Oil helps to improve the appearance of scars and stretch marks. Rescue Oil is safe to use during pregnancy and while lactating, it is easily absorbed making it ideal for use as massage oil or add a couple of drops to your bath for a therapeutic bath oil. Rescue Oil contains a combination of Vitamin E, Evening Primrose Oil, Almond Oil and Peach Kernel Oil. The product is free from mineral oil.We believe happiness comes from feeling and looking good. Derma V10 provide great quality beauty products at affordable prices, keeping you feeling and looking great and your pocket happy.
Our PhilosophyWe promise to- Focus on value- Provide great quality, effective products- Always use ingredients that you can trust- Never test any of our cosmetics on animals- Provide recyclable packaging where possible
Dermatologist approvedClinically testedSuitable for Sensitive SkinParaben freeAgainst Animal TestingSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 75ML

Ingredients

Prunus Persica (Peach) Kernel Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Isopropyl Myristate, Oenothera Biennis (Evening Primrose) Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Parfum, CI 47000, CI 26100

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

75ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Can also be used:- Before, during and after pregnancy as a massage oil- As a therapeutic bath oilDirections: Gently massage the required amount into the affected area.For Best Results: Apply twice daily for a minimum of 12 weeks. During pregnancy apply twice daily during the last 3 months of pregnancy. Individual results will vary.

View all Body Moisturiser

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here