Derma V10 Rescue Oil 75ml Love Yourself for Less

Specially Formulated to Help With: Stretch marks, scars, dry skin, ageing skin, blemishes Rescue Oil has been specially formulated to help with: - Reduce the appearance of stretch marks - Scar tissue - Dry, dehydrated skin conditions - Blemished skin - After sun treatment Derma V10 Rescue Oil is a specialist blend of natural oils which soothes and improves the appearance of the skin and nails. With regular use Rescue Oil assists in restoring the skin's natural moisture balance and the rejuvenation of wrinkled, sagging skin. Rescue Oil helps to improve the appearance of scars and stretch marks. Rescue Oil is safe to use during pregnancy and while lactating, it is easily absorbed making it ideal for use as massage oil or add a couple of drops to your bath for a therapeutic bath oil. Rescue Oil contains a combination of Vitamin E, Evening Primrose Oil, Almond Oil and Peach Kernel Oil. The product is free from mineral oil. We believe happiness comes from feeling and looking good. Derma V10 provide great quality beauty products at affordable prices, keeping you feeling and looking great and your pocket happy.

Our Philosophy We promise to - Focus on value - Provide great quality, effective products - Always use ingredients that you can trust - Never test any of our cosmetics on animals - Provide recyclable packaging where possible

Dermatologist approved Clinically tested Suitable for Sensitive Skin Paraben free Against Animal Testing Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 75ML

Ingredients

Prunus Persica (Peach) Kernel Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Isopropyl Myristate, Oenothera Biennis (Evening Primrose) Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Parfum, CI 47000, CI 26100

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

75ml ℮

Preparation and Usage