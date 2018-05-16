Kiddylicious Peach & Banana Fruity Bakes 6X22g

Product Description
- Soft whole wheat flour bar with an apple, peach and banana fruit filling
- See kiddylicious.com for more information
- Packed in perfect snack sized portions, these soft Fruity Bakes are made with a real peach and banana fruit filling and are great for little ones who are learning to self-feed. A delicious snack wherever you are.
- Amazing Taste is at the Heart of Everything We Create
- Our snacks keep tiny tummies topped up between meals as well as supporting little ones' development. There is something for everyone from supported sitters to busy toddlers and we guarantee it will be bursting with lots of yummy flavours and different textures.
- Welcome to Kiddylicious where we create fun, tasty snacks for babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers everywhere.
- We understand how snacks can play a positive part in your little one's development, helping to shape a healthy attitude towards food and eating for the future.
- That's why our snacks come wrappped in perfect snack sizzed portions, ideal for at home or on the go to keep your little one going and growing.
- For snacks on the go we've got it covered.
- Whole wheat flour sourced from EU and non-EU countries.
- It's Delicious
- Made with Real Fruit
- Whole Wheat Flour
- Suitable for 12 months+ to grown ups
- Soft, baked bars for little mouths
- Encourages Self Feeding
- No, artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 132G
Information
Ingredients
Whole Wheat Flour (39%), Fruit Filling (35%) (Apple Juice Concentrate (41%), Apples (41%), Peaches (9%), Bananas (7%), Carrot Fibre, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Natural Peach Flavouring, Natural Banana Flavouring), Apple Juice Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Raising Agent: Bicarbonate of Soda, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts, Milk, Egg and Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Lovingly made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Kiddy Care: Kiddylicious Fruity Bakes are specifically developed for children from 12 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Lovingly made for:
- The Kids Food Company Ltd,
- PO Box 926,
- Amersham,
- HP6 9JL,
- UK.
Return to
Lower age limit
12 Months
Net Contents
6 x 22g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 22g bar
|Energy (kJ)
|1590
|350
|Energy (kcal)
|378
|83
|Fat (g)
|10
|2.3
|(of which saturates) (g)
|1.2
|0.3
|Carbohydrate (g)
|64
|14
|(of which sugars) (g)
|32
|7
|Fibre (g)
|4.1
|0.9
|Protein (g)
|5.7
|1.3
|Salt (g)
|0.21
|0.05
|Thiamin (mg)
|0.72
|0.16
