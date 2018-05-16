We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Collective Dairy Free Peach & Apricot Suckies 85G

The Collective Dairy Free Peach & Apricot Suckies 85G
£1.00
£11.77/kg

Product Description

  • Live Oat, Coconut and Rice Yoghurt Alternative with Peach & Apricot
  • Hello friends, I'm AIfie and I love an adventure! Wanna hear a fun joke?
  • What's another name for a sleeping bag?
  • A nap sack!
  • Immune support*
  • Calcium for strong bones*
  • *Calcium is needed for normal growth and development of bone in children, and vitamins D and B12 contribute to the normal function of the immune system, when consumed as part of a varied and healthy diet.
  • No nasties*
  • *No artificial flavours, colours and preservatives.
  • Dairy free
  • Creamy blend of oat & coconut with real fruit
  • No pips or bits
  • Pack'd full of live cultures
  • Pack size: 85G
  • Calcium is needed for normal growth and development of bone in children
  • Vitamins D and B12 contribute to the normal function of the immune system

Information

Ingredients

Oat and Rice Base (Water, Oats (7.5%), Rice (2%)), Coconut Cream (11%), Sugar, Water, Cornflour, Apple Puree (1.8%), Coconut Oil, Peach Puree (1.5%), Apricot Puree (1.5%), Natural Flavourings, Calcium (Tri-Calcium Phosphate), Gelling Agent (Pectin, Agar), Salt, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Vitamins (D2, B12), Live Cultures (L. Bulgaricus, S. Thermophilus)

Allergy Information

  • For Allergens, Including Cereals Containing Gluten, See Ingredients in Bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0-5°C.Once opened, keep refrigerated and eat within 1 day.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

1 serving per pouch

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • WARNING:
  • CAP = CHOKING HAZARD
  • DO NOT LEAVE WITH CHILDREN UNDER 3 YRS UNSUPERVISED DUE TO SMALL PARTS

Name and address

  • The Collective,
  • Westworks,
  • 195 Wood Lane,
  • London,
  • W12 7FQ.
  • EU & NI: Unit 186,

Return to

  • The Collective,
  • Westworks,
  • 195 Wood Lane,
  • London,
  • W12 7FQ.
  • UK: 0800 169 7774
  • EU & NI: Unit 186,
  • Moat House,
  • 54 Bloomfield Av,
  • Belfast,
  • BT5 5AD.
  • ROI: 1800 932 410

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 85g Pouch
Energy497kJ/ 118kcal422kJ/ 100kcal
Fat5.1g4.3g
- Of which Saturates4.2g3.6g
Carbohydrate17g14g
- Of which Sugars6.6g5.6g
Protein0.9g0.8g
Salt0.16g0.14g
Calcium (RI%)141mg (18%)120mg (15%)
Vitamin D (RI%)0.88µg (18%)0.75µg (15%)
Vitamin B12 (RI%)0.44µg (18%)0.38µg (15%)
RI= Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
1 serving per pouch--

Safety information

WARNING: CAP = CHOKING HAZARD DO NOT LEAVE WITH CHILDREN UNDER 3 YRS UNSUPERVISED DUE TO SMALL PARTS

