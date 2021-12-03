We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pot Pasta King Creamy Carbonara 69G

4.5(28)Write a review
Pot Pasta King Creamy Carbonara 69G
£1.00
£14.50/kg

Product Description

  • Instant pasta in a cheese and bacon sauce
  • Down on snack ideas? Don't go hungry fusilli reasons! Grab yourself a tasty pot of King Pot Pasta Creamy Carbonara brought to you by the nation's favourite noodle brand* – Pot Noodle. This snack pot is so easy to make (just add hot water) and it only takes 5 minutes. Potentially the best way to try a taste of Italy without the hassle - at work, at home, on the go. Because life’s too short to be stuck behind the stove! That’s why we’ve made sure all our pots bring you great taste in just 5 minutes. So you can spend less time cooking and more time living. Try our full range of Italian flavours to find which you love best. Looking for an all-time classic? Try our Tomatoey Mozzarella or Bolognese snacks. Or for those of you who like things hot, Spicy Arrabbiata could be the one for you. All our pots are perfect to keep in the cupboard for when you fancy snacking on something quick and easy that still tastes amazing. The entire pot pasta range is free from artificial colours and has no added MSG. Each of our quick snacks also provides a source of protein. *Nielsen Retail Measurement Service for the Mini Meals - Snack Pot segment for the 52-week period ending 28/12/2019
  • King Pot Pasta Creamy Carbonara from the makers of the nation's favourite noodle brand*
  • Just add boiling water to this filling snack pot
  • Experience the taste of Italy in just 5 minutes with this pasta carbonara
  • Try our full range of Italian pot quick snacks, available in 4 classic flavours
  • This quick pasta snack is a source of protein
  • A delicious pasta pot with no artificial colours or added MSG
  • Pack size: 69G

Information

Ingredients

Pasta (65%) (durum WHEAT semolina), potato starch, cream powder (6.8%) (MILK), sunflower oil, processed cheese (4%) [blue cheese (MILK), hard cheese (MILK), Crescenza cheese (MILK), whey product (MILK)], smoked bacon (2.1%) [pork, salt, stabiliser (sodium nitrite), smoke], flavourings (contain MILK), lactose (MILK), potassium chloride, iodised salt, chives†, smoked bacon fat (bacon, salt, smoke), sugar, salt, yeast extract, onion powder†, MILK proteins, turmeric†. May contain egg, soy, celery and mustard. †From sustainable agriculture

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Lithuania

Preparation and Usage

  • 1) Peel back lid halfway and pour boiling water up to fill line. 2) Stir thoroughly to the bottom, replace lid and leave for 5 minutes while you check out @POTNOODLE 3) Stir again, give us a follow, and tuck in while it's hot. (Psst! Do not reheat!)

Net Contents

69g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g PreparedPer Serving Prepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)397 kJ1171 kJ14%
Energy (kcal)95 kcal280 kcal0%
Fat (g)2.9 g8.6 g12%
of which saturates (g)1.1 g3.1 g16%
Carbohydrate (g)14 g41 g16%
of which sugars (g)1 g3 g3%
Fibre (g)0.7 g2 g0%
Protein (g)3 g8.8 g18%
Salt (g)0.62 g1.8 g30%
1 portion = 295 g. (Pack contains 1 portions)---
View all Instant Noodles

28 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Watery cheese

1 stars

Review from POT PASTA

I really REALLY wasnt a fan of this pot pasta it tasted like watery cheese sauce and had a foul smell! The pasta went nice and soft though I definitely will not be trying this again best to stick with the original pot noodles!

Wasn't the best but ok for quickness.

3 stars

Review from POT PASTA

I really enjoy a nice creamy carbonara however this was very watery even though all instructions were followed, it was tasty just very messy owing to the consistency. These are very good for quick on-the-go lunches or dinners and come in low calorie wise.

Very tasty

5 stars

Review from POT PASTA

I am a big fan of Pot Noodles, they are my little quick on a go snack or hunger quench! I was a little curious, as the pasta normally takes around 10 - 17 minutes to cook… however, this pasta Carbonara Pot Noodle is absolutely amazing, the flavours are "banging", the pasta is delicate and made from a little tubes, allowing the pasta to reach that perfect softness in no time. My new absolute favourite.

Nice

4 stars

Review from POT PASTA

I enjoyed this carbonara pot noodle, very strong scented, I think it could have been bit creamier but flavour is there for sure, I had never tried this befor so didn't have a clue what it would taste like but was good.

So nice

5 stars

Review from POT PASTA

I love carbonara and so does my husband we both loved this it tastes just like carbonara which was great as many other pastas that claim to taste like something they never do but this does the flavour is gorgeous and my husband agrees to you get a great amount in the pot it's nice and filling and I definitely recommend you go get one like now haha

Great product

5 stars

Review from POT PASTA

Tastes great and I love to take it to work for hot lunch in this cold weather. Easy to prepare and ready in couple of minutes. Very convenient. Pasta carbonara tastes great, but looking forward also to try other varieties.

Delicious

5 stars

Review from POT PASTA

I always loved the traditional pot noodle flavours when I was growing up but this new range of different flavours is even better. It is delicious and is great as a light dinner before exercise or a snack to keep you full after. Great flavours and so easy to prepare, I will definitely be buying again!

Yummy

5 stars

Review from POT PASTA

This is so yummy and delicious! It's absolutely packed full of flavour and is super easy to prepare (just boil the kettle then fill the pot to the line). This flavour has to be my favourite:) super yummy.

Tasty

5 stars

Review from POT PASTA

Low calorie at under 300 calories , packed full of flavour and lots of pasta inside. Recycled packaging which didn't impact on the product at all! Flavour wise it was yummy and the small bits of bacon were a nice addition. Would recommend

1-10 of 28 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

