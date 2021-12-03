Pot Pasta King Creamy Carbonara 69G

Watery cheese
I really REALLY wasnt a fan of this pot pasta it tasted like watery cheese sauce and had a foul smell! The pasta went nice and soft though I definitely will not be trying this again best to stick with the original pot noodles!
Wasn't the best but ok for quickness.
I really enjoy a nice creamy carbonara however this was very watery even though all instructions were followed, it was tasty just very messy owing to the consistency. These are very good for quick on-the-go lunches or dinners and come in low calorie wise.
Very tasty
I am a big fan of Pot Noodles, they are my little quick on a go snack or hunger quench! I was a little curious, as the pasta normally takes around 10 - 17 minutes to cook… however, this pasta Carbonara Pot Noodle is absolutely amazing, the flavours are "banging", the pasta is delicate and made from a little tubes, allowing the pasta to reach that perfect softness in no time. My new absolute favourite.
Very tasty
Nice
I enjoyed this carbonara pot noodle, very strong scented, I think it could have been bit creamier but flavour is there for sure, I had never tried this befor so didn't have a clue what it would taste like but was good.
So nice
I love carbonara and so does my husband we both loved this it tastes just like carbonara which was great as many other pastas that claim to taste like something they never do but this does the flavour is gorgeous and my husband agrees to you get a great amount in the pot it's nice and filling and I definitely recommend you go get one like now haha
Great product
Tastes great and I love to take it to work for hot lunch in this cold weather. Easy to prepare and ready in couple of minutes. Very convenient. Pasta carbonara tastes great, but looking forward also to try other varieties.
Delicious
I always loved the traditional pot noodle flavours when I was growing up but this new range of different flavours is even better. It is delicious and is great as a light dinner before exercise or a snack to keep you full after. Great flavours and so easy to prepare, I will definitely be buying again!
Yummy
This is so yummy and delicious! It's absolutely packed full of flavour and is super easy to prepare (just boil the kettle then fill the pot to the line). This flavour has to be my favourite:) super yummy.
Tasty
Low calorie at under 300 calories , packed full of flavour and lots of pasta inside. Recycled packaging which didn't impact on the product at all! Flavour wise it was yummy and the small bits of bacon were a nice addition. Would recommend