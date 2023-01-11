Clipper Organic Everyday Tea Bags 80Pack 232G

Hot to trot
Wanted some unbleached t-bags because why the heck do they all need to be bleached? What are they, like about to go on a Grindr date or something crazy? These satisfy my needs though they are a little on the price side :')
no inner packaging
Tea is great I have bought for many years but will no longer buy as no inner package - did not realise all recycyable meant they got rid of inner packaging. had to throw out 6 boxes as boxes got wet and no inner packaging to protect contents.
Current Crop strengths unpleasantly strong.
2 cups from 1 bag sometimes , however , Recently the strength has gotten so powerful , it’s unpleasant. I’ve thrown away a new box after finishing the one before it unhappily. Are the current crops perhaps why ? as I’ve found the same with clipper organic rooibos version from elsewhere.
I have bought these teabags on several occasions as I enjoy this blend of tea. The last time I bought them, 1 or two of the bags were burst and on my most recent purchase, 42 bags were burst ! One side of each bag was open so there was loose tea everywhere and obviously the tea bags were unusable. It looks like poor quality control of the product so I am very disappointed and will definitely not buy this brand again.
Can’t get better
Really tasty tea without any bitterness and non-bleached paper. They are super high quality and you can taste the difference
Same tea but less tea bags.
It used to be 100 tea bags for same price. But now 80 and not wrapped in foil. Same good quality tea but less.
Go organic with your tea, you won't go back!
Personally, Clipper are by far the best tea brand when it comes to ready to go bagged tea. Their green tea is suberb and I have been drinking it for over 15 years so was intrigued to try their black everyday tea. The flavour is aromatic and well balanced, super smooth once that milk or oat milk (recommended) goes in, and certainly matches or beats the bigger brands whilst being fully organic and fairtrade. If that's not a reason to switch it's got a taste award to boot!
Tastes nice
This is over all a good cup of tea. No residue is left behind when you strain the te bag. The tea its self is very full of flavour
A great cuppa!
I absolutely love these tea bags, they taste great and it is even better that they are organic!
Absolutely Delicious
My new favourite tea. I'm vegan so I have black tea as I don't like vegan milk in tea. Almost all tea is so bitter, and doesn't taste of much. But this has changed the game. I love it. Makes.me want to drink tea again!