We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Clipper Organic Everyday Tea Bags 80Pack 232G

4.4(44)Write a review
Clipper Organic Everyday Tea Bags 80Pack 232G
£3.50
£1.51/100g

Product Description

  • 80 Unbleached, Plant-Based Biodegradable Bags of Everyday Organic Tea
  • Visit clipper-teas.com
  • Design: bigfish.co.uk
  • A beautifully rich, full-bodied blend from some of the world's finest organic tea gardens.
  • Born in dorset in 1984, Clipper is a different type of tea company. Dedicated to making the best-tasting tea, we only use the highest quality sources, never add anything artificial and strive to improve the welfare of workers and their families. No wonder Clipper tastes so good.
  • Kallo Foods Ltd Trading as Clipper Teas
  • EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, Non-EU Agriculture
  • Non-UK Agriculture
  • Organic
  • Great taste 2021
  • The rich & mighty one
  • Natural, Fair & Delicious
  • Made with Pure, Natural Ingredients and a Clear Conscience
  • Pack size: 232G

Information

Ingredients

Organically Grown Black Tea

Storage

Store in a Cool, Dry Place.

Produce of

Blended and packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Lift to tuck in
  • How to Make the Perfect Cup of Tea
  • This is how we do it: Always use fresh water, pour it over the tea bag while it's still boiling and allow to brew for 2-4 minutes. The rest is up to you.

Number of uses

80 Count

Name and address

  • Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • 2 Riverview,
  • The Meadows Business Park,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB,
  • United Kingdom.

Importer address

  • Wessanen Benelux B.V.,
  • Hoogoorddreef 5,
  • 1101 BA Amsterdam,
  • NL.

Return to

  • If this product does not reach you in perfect condition, please contact us at help@clipper-teas.com
  • Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • 2 Riverview,
  • The Meadows Business Park,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB,
  • United Kingdom.
  • www.clipper-teas.com

Net Contents

232g

View all Everyday Tea Bags

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

44 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Hot to trot

5 stars

Wanted some unbleached t-bags because why the heck do they all need to be bleached? What are they, like about to go on a Grindr date or something crazy? These satisfy my needs though they are a little on the price side :')

no inner packaging

2 stars

Tea is great I have bought for many years but will no longer buy as no inner package - did not realise all recycyable meant they got rid of inner packaging. had to throw out 6 boxes as boxes got wet and no inner packaging to protect contents.

Current Crop strengths unpleasantly strong.

2 stars

2 cups from 1 bag sometimes , however , Recently the strength has gotten so powerful , it’s unpleasant. I’ve thrown away a new box after finishing the one before it unhappily. Are the current crops perhaps why ? as I’ve found the same with clipper organic rooibos version from elsewhere.

I have bought these teabags on several occasions a

1 stars

I have bought these teabags on several occasions as I enjoy this blend of tea. The last time I bought them, 1 or two of the bags were burst and on my most recent purchase, 42 bags were burst ! One side of each bag was open so there was loose tea everywhere and obviously the tea bags were unusable. It looks like poor quality control of the product so I am very disappointed and will definitely not buy this brand again.

Can’t get better

5 stars

Really tasty tea without any bitterness and non-bleached paper. They are super high quality and you can taste the difference

Same tea but less tea bags.

4 stars

It used to be 100 tea bags for same price. But now 80 and not wrapped in foil. Same good quality tea but less.

Go organic with your tea, you won't go back!

5 stars

A CLIPPER TEAS Customer

Personally, Clipper are by far the best tea brand when it comes to ready to go bagged tea. Their green tea is suberb and I have been drinking it for over 15 years so was intrigued to try their black everyday tea. The flavour is aromatic and well balanced, super smooth once that milk or oat milk (recommended) goes in, and certainly matches or beats the bigger brands whilst being fully organic and fairtrade. If that's not a reason to switch it's got a taste award to boot!

Tastes nice

4 stars

A CLIPPER TEAS Customer

This is over all a good cup of tea. No residue is left behind when you strain the te bag. The tea its self is very full of flavour

A great cuppa!

4 stars

A CLIPPER TEAS Customer

I absolutely love these tea bags, they taste great and it is even better that they are organic!

Absolutely Delicious

5 stars

A CLIPPER TEAS Customer

My new favourite tea. I'm vegan so I have black tea as I don't like vegan milk in tea. Almost all tea is so bitter, and doesn't taste of much. But this has changed the game. I love it. Makes.me want to drink tea again!

1-10 of 44 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here