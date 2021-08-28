We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nuby Catch All Bibs 2 Pack

Nuby Catch All Bibs 2 Pack

Nuby Catch All Bibs 2 Pack
My Catch All Bib with handy scoop helps catch mealtime mess. Waterproof and machine washable, with an easy, secure fasten neck closure, this bib comes in a range of fun prints and is all you need to keep mealtimes dry and clean for you and baby!
#1 Bib Brand**UK value share, Nielsen 52 we 28.8.21
Contents: (Front Side) TPU. (Under Side) 100% Cotton.© 2022 Luv n' careNûby TM and Nûby logo licensed to Luv n' care by Admar InternationalProduct Design and all other TMs owned by or licensed to Luv n' care
Scooped edge catches mess!Perfect for feedingMachine washableВРА Free

Made in China

2 x Catch All Bibs

Care instructions: Machine washable. Do not iron.Please read and retain this important information for future reference.

6 Months

