We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Mermaid Pink Gin 70Cl

5(1)Write a review
Mermaid Pink Gin 70Cl
£37.00
£52.86/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Mermaid Pink Gin 70cl
  • We preserve the environment of mermaids by supporting marine conservation projects and by presenting our gin in a plastic-free package.
  • Hand-crafted using ten ethically sourced botanicals. Mermaid pink gin infuses the flavour and aromatics of island strawberries with the smooth yet complex taste of our award-winning gin, a blend of lemon zest, grains of paradise and fragrant rock samphire.
  • Our rock samphire, foraged from the Island's shores, is locally known as 'Mermaid's Kiss', as it grows just above the sea's high-tide line.
  • 26.6 UK Units per bottle
  • 1.9 UK Units per 50ml serving
  • Enjoy Responsibly
  • Plastic Free
  • Naturally vegan & gluten-free
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Mermaid pink gin infuses the flavour and aromatics of island strawberries with the smooth yet complex taste of our award-winning gin, a blend of lemon zest, grains of paradise and fragrant rock samphire

Alcohol Units

26.6

ABV

38% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Isle of Wight Distillery,
  • PO33 1PX.

Return to

  • Isle of Wight Distillery,
  • PO33 1PX.
  • isleofwightdistillery.com

Net Contents

70cl ℮

View all Gin

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Beautiful tasting

5 stars

I got this gin in the Isle of Wight,it is absolutely beautiful. I am so happy to see it on the shelf in Tesco or I would have had to buy it on line. This pink gin is absolutely recommended. Well worth the price.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here