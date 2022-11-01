We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tesco Plant Chef 10 No-Prawn Tempuras 150g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Plant Chef 10 No-Prawn Tempuras 150g
£2.50
£1.67/100g

One no-prawn tempura

Energy
199kJ
48kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
3.3g

high

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.11g

medium

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1531kJ / 369kcal

Product Description

  • Jackfruit & king oyster mushrooms in a gluten free tempura batter
  • 100% Plant Based Jackfruit & King Oyster Mushrooms in a seasoned gluten free batter
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Jackfruit (14%), Water Chestnut, Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Maize Starch, King Oyster Mushroom (7%), Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Gram Flour, Carrot, Tapioca Starch, Bamboo Fibre, Salt, Sugar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Soya Protein, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Carboxymethylcellulose), Sunflower Oil, Thickener (Guar Gum), Flavouring, Onion Powder, Colours (Curcumin, Paprika Extract, Beta-Carotene), Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Modified Maize Starch, Modified Potato Starch, Rice Starch, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 15 - 17 mins Place the frozen no prawn tempuras in a single layer on a baking tray lined with greaseproof paper. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking time. Cook to a golden colour and do not overcook. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking

Number of uses

10 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne no-prawn tempura (13g**)
Energy1531kJ / 369kcal199kJ / 48kcal
Fat25.5g3.3g
Saturates4.1g0.5g
Carbohydrate27.4g3.6g
Sugars1.9g0.2g
Fibre6.3g0.8g
Protein4.1g0.5g
Salt0.86g0.11g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 150g typically weighs 135g.--

Safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw..

View all Frozen Party Food & Sausage Rolls

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here