Tesco Plant Chef 10 No-Prawn Tempuras 150g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1531kJ / 369kcal
Product Description
- Jackfruit & king oyster mushrooms in a gluten free tempura batter
- 100% Plant Based Jackfruit & King Oyster Mushrooms in a seasoned gluten free batter
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Jackfruit (14%), Water Chestnut, Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Maize Starch, King Oyster Mushroom (7%), Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Gram Flour, Carrot, Tapioca Starch, Bamboo Fibre, Salt, Sugar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Soya Protein, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Carboxymethylcellulose), Sunflower Oil, Thickener (Guar Gum), Flavouring, Onion Powder, Colours (Curcumin, Paprika Extract, Beta-Carotene), Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Modified Maize Starch, Modified Potato Starch, Rice Starch, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 15 - 17 mins Place the frozen no prawn tempuras in a single layer on a baking tray lined with greaseproof paper. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking time. Cook to a golden colour and do not overcook. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking
Number of uses
10 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Do not eat raw..
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Bag. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
150g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One no-prawn tempura (13g**)
|Energy
|1531kJ / 369kcal
|199kJ / 48kcal
|Fat
|25.5g
|3.3g
|Saturates
|4.1g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|27.4g
|3.6g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|6.3g
|0.8g
|Protein
|4.1g
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.86g
|0.11g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 150g typically weighs 135g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Do not eat raw..
