Constitution Road Shiraz 750Ml

Product Description
- Shiraz
- Constitution Road, Robertson is where you'll find our cellar. And much like our country's progressive constitution, it's founded on a spirit of generosity and respect like nowhere else. This culture of sharing has given us the insight to call on tradition whilst encouraging our winemakers to explore.
- It allows us to honour our diverse heritage and to celebrate the wines we create from this abundant valley.
- These principles go into our Shiraz, every sip velvety, vibrant and deeply satisfying. Pair it with a joyous gathering of family and friends as you celebrate abundance.
- Robertson Winery No1 Constitution Road Cape of Good Hope
- Wine of Robertson, South Africa
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
10.5
ABV
14.0% vol
Producer
Robertson Winery
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Country
South Africa
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Shiraz/Syrah
Vinification Details
- The grapes were hand-picked when perfectly ripe from two premium blocks on the Wolfkloof farm. The grapes were de-stemmed and taken to small open top fermenters. Once fermentation kicked off the skin cap was punched down every 6 hours to ensure optimal extraction of flavour, tannin and colour. After fermentation the wine was left on the skins for 5-7 days extended maceration, pressed and put in to new 225 L and 300 L oak barrels where the wine was aged for 36 months in our temperature controlled cellar.
History
- Robertson Winery's unfaltering commitment to quality led to the creation of this exclusive range named after the winery's home at No 1 Constitution Road in Robertson. The maiden 2002 Shiraz was launched in 2004, commemorating ten years of democracy in South Africa. The label symbolises the democratic pillars of the constitution, mirroring the values and beliefs of Robertson Winery: Liberty/Freedom, Governance/Wisdom and Knowledge, Justice and Equality/Balance and Consistency & Provenance/Sense of Place.
Regional Information
- From the grape to the glass, we believe that who we are and where our wine comes from shows in every sip. From mornings blanketed with dew to the sun drenching the Langeberg mountains to our big-hearted people, if wine could express its origins, ours would tell you it's from a place where there's always more to share.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 7 years
Produce of
Wine of South Africa
Name and address
- 1 Constitution Road,
- Robertson,
- South Africa.
Importer address
- New Generation Wines,
- London,
- SE1 7BL.
Return to
- New Generation Wines,
- London,
- SE1 7BL.
- www.robertsonwinery.co.za
Net Contents
750ml
