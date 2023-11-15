L'Oreal Paris Excellence Core 5.11 Ultra Ash Light Brown Permanent Hair Dye

l'OR/P EXCL 5.11 ULTRA ASH LIGHT BROWN HAIR COLR

Includes Our Triple Care Colour Ritual: 1. Protective Cool Colouring Cream, 2. Gentle pH Purple Post-Colour Shampoo, 3. Anti-Brassiness Purple Mask. Makes the hair shiny and supple whilst neutralising brassiness week after week. Long Lasting Anti-Brassiness & Up To 100% Grey Coverage: Covers up to 100% greys and gives long-lasting cool colour. Anti-Brassiness Purple Technology: New routine, formulated to be used specifically after excellence cool crème. It reveals colour radiance and keeps your beautiful cool colour over time. Gentle ph Post-Colour Purple Shampoo: Delicately cleanses the scalp and hair by gently rinsing away excess residue. Smooths the hair and reveals a radiant colour. Formulated specifically to be used right after colouring your hair. Anti-Brassiness Purple Mask: Week after week it neutralises the unwanted yellow and orange tones in your hair, thanks to a special calibration of purple dyes. Triple Care Colour Ritual: cares for your colour. Cares for your scalp. Cares for your hair. Follow our three step ritual: 1. Protective Cool Colouring Cream: Enriched with Pro-Keratin. Protects the hair as it colours. Rich, long-lasting, cool colour. 2. Gentle pH Purple Post-Colour Shampoo. Delicately cleanses the scalp and hair of excess residue. Smooths the hair and reveals a radiant colour. 3. Anti-Brassiness Purple Mask. Makes the hair shiny and supple whilst neutralising brassiness week after week.

Ingredients

1196771 - Colouring Cream: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Deceth-3, Laureth-12, Ammonium Hydroxide, Oleth-30, Hexadimethrine Chloride, Lauric Acid, Glycol Distearate, Polyquaternium-22, Ethanolamine, Silica Dimethyl Silylate [Nano] / Silica Dimethyl Silylate, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, 2, 4-Diaminophenoxyethanol HCL, M-Aminophenol, Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Metabisulfite, Thioglycerin, Toluene-2, 5-Diamine, Dimethicone, Proline, Carbomer, Threonine, Resorcinol, EDTA, Parfum / Fragrance (F.I.L. C213151/1), 1152439 - Developer: Aqua / Water, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Salicylate, Trideceth-2 Carboxamide MEA, Phosphoric Acid, Ceteareth-25, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Glycerin (F.I.L. C202318/2), 1241644 B - Gentle Ph Shampoo: Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Dimethicone, Sodium Chloride, Parfum / Fragrance, Hexylene Glycol, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Amodimethicone, Carbomer, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Trideceth-10, Glycerin, Salicylic Acid, Glycol Distearate, Mica, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, PEG-100 Stearate, Steareth-6, Phenoxyethanol, Isoeugenol, Coco-Betaine, Trideceth-3, CI 77891/ Titanium Dioxide, Benzyl Alcohol, Acetic Acid, Fumaric Acid, CI 60730 / Ext. Violet 2 (F.I.L. C248857/1), 1241648 - Nourishing Mask: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Amodimethicone, Isopropyl Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, CI 60730 / Acid Violet 43, Benzoic Acid, Trideceth-6, Potassium Hydroxide, Linalool, Hexylcinnamal, Cetrimonium Chloride, Isoeugenol, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum / Fragrance (F.I.L. C247697/1)

Preparation and Usage