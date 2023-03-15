We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fairy Non Biological Washing Liquid Gel 24 Washes 840Ml

£6.00

£7.14/litre

Discover Fairy Washing Liquid Gel for a Brilliant clean even in a Cold Wash! Fairy Non Bio laundry gel leaves clothes brilliantly clean, even in a cold wash, whilst being designed to be suitable for even sensitive skin. In fact, Fairy Non-Bio was voted No.1 laundry brand for sensitive skin (online panel of 3327 females among which Fairy Non Bio detergent was voted most often as the #1 detergent for sensitive skin). The bottle’s design & viscous formula allow you to measure the correct dose of gel with precision; all it takes is a little squeeze. It’s easy to use: just squeeze into the attached dosing cap, and add that directly into the washing machine drum for a gentle Fairy clean. It can even be used for pre-treatment of tough stains. Try together with Fairy fabric conditioner for even more huggable softness.
Brrrilliant cleaning even in a cold wash with Fairy Washing Liquid GelFairy Laundry Gel voted No.1 Laundry Brand for Sensitive Skin (online panel of 3327 females among which Fairy Non Bio detergent was voted most often as the #1 detergent for sensitive skin)Fairy Washing Liquid Gel huggably soft for sensitive skinCan be used as pre-treat for tough stainsEasy to use with squeezable bottle & viscous formula for precision dosing control
Pack size: 840ML

Ingredients

15-30% Anionic Surfactants, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Soap, Optical Brighteners, Benzisothiazolinone, Perfumes

Net Contents

840ml ℮

